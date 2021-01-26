Retisoft Welcomes Life Science Researchers to its first Digital SLAS2021

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Retisoft cordially invites all SLAS2021 attendees to visit their virtual booth and learn about Genera scheduling software. The leading laboratory software provider welcomes life science researchers to their virtual booth at this year’s SLAS Digital International Conference and Exhibition January 25-27. Attendees will discuss and discover how Retisoft laboratory scheduling software, hardware, and integration services can transform their laboratory Research.

For the first year, the 10th Annual SLAS2021 “Science Ignited” International Conference and Exhibition will be virtual where attendees will have the opportunity to explore, share, and learn through its innovative online platform. This year’s event features over 80 scientific talks, 10 educational tracks, 45 vendor tutorials and world-class keynote speakers on the latest in drug discovery and automation.

Since 1998, Retisoft has focused on developing the industry’s most reliable, flexible, and powerful scheduler for laboratory automation. Their software supports many of the leading automation technologies and provides the life science research sector with powerful and flexible solutions to simplify the automation of their scientific processes.

For over two decades the company has partnered with research labs to free them to purchase best-of-breed instruments and technology. According to Retisoft President Elizabeth Rodziewicz, Retisoft enables:

Integration capabilities of laboratory automation friendly devices, offering each lab to choose the best technology that will work for their scientific research.

Seamless integration and customization with laboratory databases and LIMS.

“As more labs incorporate automation into their process, they’re looking for a smart approach to automation that frees them so they can focus on research, development and innovation, said Rodziewicz. We’re excited about our proven automation solutions and want to hear from fellow researchers about their automation challenges and needs at SLAS2021.”

To jumpstart the discussion with Retisoft before or after the conference, schedule a demo of their Genera scheduling software by clicking here.

About Retisoft Inc.

Retisoft develops laboratory automation software solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life-sciences research industries. Our automated solutions are powered by Genera, the most flexible, powerful and easy-to-use scheduling software integration package in the market. The company has cultivated a legacy of building bridges between science and technology since 1998 via innovative automation solutions that equip researchers and engineers with the tools needed to accomplish their goals in the lab. Their precisely tailored and uniquely designed automation tools easily adjust to any laboratory application for producing industry leading results. The focus on being the ideal automation partner has resulted in Retisoft solutions being used by the world’s most respected and innovative names in biopharma and biotech. To learn more about us, visit https://retisoft.com/

About SLAS2021

SLAS2021 Digital will feature more than 80 scientific talk from 10 educational tracks and 45 vendor tutorials to ignite virtual discussion and brainstorming. SLAS 2021 Digital will also feature keynote speakers Deborah Sliptez, Ph.D., (Merck) and Atul Butte, M.D., Ph.D., both of whom will deliver impactful and relevant presentations on topics sure to get you excited about the future of drug discovery and automation technology.

For registration fees and schedules to SLAS2021 Digital, visit https://www.slas.org/events-calendar/slas2021/register/