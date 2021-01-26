Meetanshi Introduces Magento 2 Payment Restrictions Extension for Magento 2 Store

Gujarat, India, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Meetanshi has launched a new extension, “Magento 2 Payment Restrictions” that creates flexible payment methods and restricts payment methods based on different product attributes, shipping address, store views, customer groups, and specific days and time.

There are tons of payment methods available to leverage for Ecommerce stores. However, not all the payment methods are suitable for every customer or order. We have developed an extension that helps to create flexible payment conditions and manage access to the payment methods for various product attributes and customer groups.

The store owner can adjust the payment process based on the business requiremetns that improve the entire payment system.

For instance, the admin can allow “cash on delivery” feature for VIP customers only or grant access to particular customer groups only.

The admin can make payment restrictions based on product attributes like color, size etc. Moreover, the Magento 2 Payment Restrictions extension by Meetanshi helps to set limitations on different parameters like address, country, region or zip codes.

The Magento 2 Payment Restrictions extension also offers advanced features like payment restrictions based on date and time and restrictions for backend orders!

For example, the admin can restrict bank transfer on national holidays!

Using the module, encourage the customers to upgrade their customer groups to leverage better payment facilities, and manage the payments neatly in the store.

Fundamental Reasons for Releasing Magento 2 Payment Restriction Extension:

The admin can create flexible payment rules to restrict the payment method based on Product Attribute, Customer Groups, Shipping Address, Store Views, and specific days & time.

Allows the admin to use product attributes like color, size etc to restrict the payment method.

Option to set payment limitations based on different shipping parameters such as address, country, region or zip codes.

It is possible to impose restrictions on the customer group or provide additional privilege to some of the VIP customer groups.

Options to restrict payment methods based on customer attributes such as customers IP address, customer ID, shipping address, gender, date of sign-ups, etc.

A multi-store owner can restrict payment methods based on store views.

The admin can restrict payment methods based on days of the week and for the specific time span.

Option to restrict payment methods for the backend orders.

For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-payment-restrictions.html



