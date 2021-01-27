Curling Irons Market Size to 2025 Analysis by Applications and Types

Felton, California , USA, Jan 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global curling irons market is projected to reach USD 4.77 billion by the end of 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, 2019-2025. Nowadays, hair styling equipment are widely available. These tools can precisely adjust the speed & heat and are coated with a vitamin film that protects hair from excessive heat damage. These are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, there is growing need of hair styling equipment and grooming products, which is driving the demand for the product from 2019 to 2025.

Innovation in technology is impacting the demand for curling irons. Manufacturers are launching the appliances that can be controlled digitally and has faster heating time. In addition, there is an option of 360 degree curling with extra features. These attributes are attracting a large number of consumers. For example, a company named T3 Micro Inc. has launched a hair curling product named TWIRL 360 with Digital T3 SinglePass technology that helps to maintain ambient temperature and form beautiful curls.

Continuous product innovation and addition of extra features to the product are the factors estimated to drive the market growth. For example, Revlon Inc. has the Nutrifusion line of products that offers one straightener and three curling irons. These products are coated with a film made up of moringa and macadamia which helps in conditioning of hair and prevents the hair damage keeping its natural shine. Moreover, several companies offer online tutorials for hair styling that influence the purchase decisions of consumers. YouTubers also influence the buying decision of people by giving product reviews. Furthermore, majority of the leading brands are trying to influence consumers through celebrities, beauty bloggers, and fashion influencers. These factors are expected to drive the demand for the product over the forecast period.

In 2018, the curling tong segment dominated the market. The product comes with advanced features like manual adjustment of heat and protective coating. The protective coating is made up of different materials such as tourmaline, simple metal, and ceramic. This coating helps in preventing hair damage resulting in softer and smoother hair. This property is majorly responsible for wide acceptance of the product among the professional hair stylists and regular users.

The residential application segment is the fastest growing segment anticipated to expand at 6% CAGR over the forecast period. Consumers prefer cheaper products for self-grooming and at-home styling which is anticipated to proliferate the growth. Moreover, increasing trend of travel and tourism has influenced a large number of consumers to buy handy and portable equipment. These factors are expected to drive the curling irons market over the forecast period.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share of 36%. The commercial application segment is expected to boost the regional demand for this product as there are large number of hair stylists present in this region. For instance, in Texas more than 45000 people were appointed as hair stylists, in 2017. Therefore, the market for curling irons in this region is estimated to grow at a faster pace from 2019 to 2020.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The curling wands segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

The commercial application segment is anticipated to attain USD 3.5 billion by the end of 2025 due to increasing number of hair stylists

Asia pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025

Global Curling Irons Market: Key Players

Geloon, Conair Corporation; Curlingiron.org.; Helen of Troy; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; Dyson; Revlon, Inc.; Lunata Beauty, Andis Company; and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

