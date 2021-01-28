Ecosmob announces IP PBX solution development services for businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob announces scalable and reliable multi-tenant IP PBX solutions with customization features, transparent pricing, and various advanced features for businesses.

Ecosmob, one of the leading VoIP solution providers, launches multi-tenant IP PBX solutions for service providers and businesses worldwide. It comes as the best communication provider for VoIP service providers and enterprises.

On the occasion of the launch, the VP of the company said, “Ecosmob has come up with an advanced featured IP PBX solution with a user dashboard for configuring various options. It also provides a control dashboard to make permission levels.”

He also added that “Ecosmob has embedded all the features in the IP PBX solution. A few of its highly useful features include three-way conferencing, call return, call transfer, configurable routing, phone book facility, and others. It also provides music on hold, voice mail, multi-level IVR, and direct inward dialing features.”

Ecosmob IP PBX solution is innovative in various ways. It consists of multi-tenant features, making it one of the best solutions for businesses who wish to enhance their customer base globally. Companies across the globe can use it. It can smartly handle huge call volumes without violating VoIP telephony.

IP PBX solution is a software-based solution; therefore, it enables the business to set it within an hour and access from any location. It is a highly reliable solution for businesses that work 24×7 with the best call quality, regardless of the load.

Companies can integrate dynamic IVR, email, WebRTC, mobility, fax, and voicemail in an IP PBX solution as per the business’s requirements. They can also incorporate several social media platforms to offer a better experience for customers.

Businesses and service providers interested in knowing how multi-tenant IP PBX solutions can help their company get in touch with Ecosmob Technologies private limited for customized IP PBX solution.

