New Yorker Electronics now distributing Polytron Devices Miniature Power Device Series

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the Polytron Devices UILP5 Series of 5-watt AC-DC power supplies for industrial applications. The UILP5 series features an ultra-compact 1.0in x 1.0in a fully enclosed plastic case. The voltages on this device are available between 3.3Vdc (at 1,515mA, 60mV and 2,200µF) and 48Vdc (at 104mA, 480mV and 10µF). Efficiency ratings range between 73-percent for the 3.3 and 84-percent for the 48Vdc. The high-efficiency UILP5 power supply offers a universal input of 90 to 664 Vac.

Built-in safeguards include short circuit, overload and over voltage protection. Isolation voltage is 3KVac, 5mA/5Secs input/output; isolation resistance is rated at MΩ: 100 min. with an input / output @500Vdc. Its operating temperature range is -25°C to +70°C and the device is cooled by free air convection cooling.

The RoHS-compliant UILP5 meets UL/cUL/IEC/EN60950-1, 62368-1 approvals as well as the following EMC approvals: EMC Standard of EMI EN55032:2015 and EMC Standard of EMS EN55024:2010. Polytron Devices’ production practices meet ISO 9001 quality standards and its products comply with international safety standards. All products are also qualified according to medical (IEC 60601-1), railway (EN50155, EN45545-2) and IT (60950-1/62368-1) requirements. Its products are also used in Military, Industrial, Energy, Telecommunications, Audio Equipment and many other applications.

Features & Benefits:

• Ultra Compact Size 1.0” x 1.0” x 0.64” Package

• Universal Input 90~264VAC

• High Efficiency Up To 85%

• Protection: Short Circuit /Overload/Over Voltage

• Fully Encapsulated Plastic Case

• UL/cUL/IEC/EN60950-1, 62368-1 Approved

• EMC Standard of EMI EN55032:2015 Approved

• EMC Standard of EMS EN55024:2010 Approved

• ROHS Compliant

Applications:

• Industrial Automation Systems

• Machine/Process Control Equipment

• Telecommunications/Data Processing Systems

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Polytron Devices and supplies its full line of DC-DC Converters, Switching Power Modules and Linear Encapsulated Power Modules.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).