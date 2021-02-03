New Store Opening In Brooklyn With New Exciting Bubble Tea Combo

New York, NY, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Gong Cha is announcing the opening of a new store in Brooklyn this January. The new store, located in Brooklyn 313 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215a is here with an exciting new bubble tea series.

“We are happy to announce the New Brooklyn store. This was the result of our hard work. Our dedication. Our sacrifices. We noticed that Brooklyn needed more franchises. And here comes another one, again.” According to a statement by Anchal Lamba, president Gong Cha during the grand opening of the new store.

“Our financial and expertise investment in this store finally paid off. And Brooklyn communities should go get served one of the best bubble tea of their lives.” She added.

Gong Cha uses some of the best materials in the design and architecture of this brand new franchise. The Brooklyn store is aesthetically pleasing. The environment is equipped with modern facilities. And the environment- serene.

The store features a portable spaced joint where customers can hang around and sip their favorite tea.

The interior design is tech-conscious, featuring basic amenities such as charging stations where customers can charge their devices to ensure they never run out of battery.

These amenities are designed to facilitate a more comfortable experience. The new Brooklyn store serves a variety of bubble tea, including the fresh taro series, milk tea, and more.

The tea can also be personalized to individual taste. “Bubble tea is not only a favorite among Brooklyn residents but also a trendy drink which has been on an equal rise.” The president added.

People love bubble tea. People love Gong Cha. Those are the inspiration behind the birth of new stores. More Gong Cha stores, created to help people get served their favorite tea combo.

We are continuously inspired by the love United States residents have for our tea. We won’t stop opening more stores for everyone to enjoy their favorite tea.

Don’t forget that this store is already up and running since January this year. You deserve a bubble tea that gets refreshed every four hours. Visit this store today.

Also, the Little Star Jelly Series is coming in Feb. And the Chocolate Lava Series launched in February as well.

We are also planning to open a new store in Quincy, MA on 1/29. Address: 7 Beale Street, Quincy, MA. Please keep that in mind. ” Anchal concluded.

About Gong Cha

Gong Cha, a household name in the bubble originated from Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The brand name was inspired by the term, “tribute tea for the emperor” Today, Gong Cha is one of the leading bubble tea sellers in the United States and beyond.

Their franchises spread across the world, dominating the U.S, UK, and Canada.

The brand sells freshly brewed tea that blends a variety of delicacies such as fruits, toppings, and other combos.

Contact

For more about Gong Cha bubble teas, flavors, toppings, including questions and inquiries, put a call through to or email:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/

75 West 38th Street,

Greater New York City Area

New York, NY, USA