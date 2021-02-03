Studio52 Makes it to Vidsaga’s list of Top 5 Explainer Video Production Companies in the UAE 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading audiovisual media production company in Dubai, was featured by Vidsaga as one of the “Top 5 Explainer Video Production Companies in the United Arab Emirates” 2021 list.

We are absolutely thrilled to have been named as one of the “Top 5 Explainer Video Production Companies in the UAE/Dubai region” 2021. This is the second recognition for us at the start of this year and we look forward to getting more such recognitions and awards. Our recognition comes from 40 years of experience, dedication, and innovative approach to work.

Vidsaga is a platform that helps organizations across the globe by connecting them with video creators, animators, and editors. It also empowers companies with decision-making and video-specific project management tools.

Since our establishment, Studio52 has worked with many clients and committed to delivering quality results every time. We have an expert team of creators who work together with you to bring your brand to life. We create 2D/3D animation explainer videos along with other services like 360 walkthrough, infographic videos, virtual reality tours and more.

About Studio52:

Studio 52 first started its operations in 1977 and has evolved into a unique combination of creative media production, technology, and creative digital design agency with our regional head office in Dubai.

We are a go-to and reliable Video, Audio, Safety, Animation, Timelapse, Technology, 360* VR, Digital Marketing company.

We now operate full-fledged operations in multiple countries with a well-integrated pool of creative resources. We embrace change. We drive it by setting new standards. Top-class customer service is at the core of our operations. Once a client works with us, they always work with us. We treat them all as a KING. After all, we are because of them.



Visit for more information- https://studio52.tv