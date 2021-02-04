Edible Insects Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global edible insects market size is anticipated to register a revenue of USD 1.4 billion by the year 2025. It is expected to grow with 19.7% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for edible insects, rising health consciousness among the millennials, the presence of essential nutrients and willingness to taste a new variety of flavors.

The rising awareness about the health benefits on consumption of edible insects such as decreasing the level of obesity and high nutritional content is anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. In the developing countries like South Africa, such food products are considered as best for patients suffering from malnutrition as they are easily digestible. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for such products further.

In 2018, the region of North America was the largest regional market holding a share of 25%. This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of such products. Also, increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization and willingness to spend more on such products is expected to drive the edible insect market across this region. The region of Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. Rising farming of such invertebrates owing to the increasing demand for protein-rich food is expected to drive the regional market.

During 2018, the product type of beetles held the largest share of 30% in the global market. The property of these beetles to help in biodegradation of dead plants with the presence of larvae is anticipated to boost their demand in the upcoming years. The product segment of cricket is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. As cricket has less emission in the production process, low cost for production and requires less water, it can be easily produced and consumed.

The powder application segment held a share of more than 40% and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecasted period. The rising availability of powdered form coupled with the increasing number of applications is expected to drive the market demand in the upcoming years. Also, cricket flour is being used in the manufacturing of various food products owing to its gluten-free nature.

The key players in the market of edible insects are continuously investing in R&Ds to increase the nutritional value of the products using various techniques and by adding additives.

Global Edible Insects Market: Key Players

Beetle Jelly, Bugsy Bros, Haocheng, Bugs in Mugs, Bug foundation, Crickester, Eddiebug, Insectables, Insecteo, and Gran Mitla.

