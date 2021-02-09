Highly Anticipated Debut Album Called Acting A Fool

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Foolish is an on the rise Florida artist who is not slowed down one bit by this COVID-19 pandemic. Although this pandemic has caused musicians to slow down with performances, appearances, and many more ventures he is still working very hard toward his career with music. This year he has been featured on a famous publication “Genius” with his song “For The Team” produced by Big Rone Savage, but his new release is currently in the spotlight. His newest song is one for the books. This song shows his personality and true musical talent.

His fans and new listeners will definitely enjoy this new single. This year is already off to a great start for Foolish. Foolish is known for acting a fool so this album caters to his overall persona as an artist. Fort Lauderdale, Florida is his hometown and that area surely has a lot of musical flavors. That city has a ton of talent, but Foolish definitely stands out in the crowd. His music is real and compelling to listen to. His music is fun and witty. I suggest you go check out his music and get familiar with his brand.

Recently Foolish was interviewed on a radio station and spoke highly of the surrounding talent within his own community which is quite refreshing since artists are in competition with one another. He is a great role model and speaks facts. He is truly a refreshing individual who motivates anyone who listens to him speak. Make sure you guys check out his latest radio interview with Gumbo Radio here : https://youtu.be/G79hnH-UMd4

Music: https://www.bentleygang.com/check-out-foolish-new-music/

Youtube: https://youtu.be/oCFdpGagBWk

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realitymusic100?lang=en