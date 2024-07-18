Cell Line Development Market Poised for Growth: USD 10.6 Billion by 2033, A Comprehensive Study of FMI

The Cell Line Development Market is experiencing a significant boom, driven by advancements in biopharmaceutical research. According to a recent analysis, the global market is projected to reach a staggering USD 10.6 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033. The market value was estimated at USD 4.7 billion in 2022, highlighting its rapid growth trajectory.

The substantial growth of the cell line development market is predominantly attributed to the increasing adoption of bio-therapeutics for treating chronic diseases like arthritis, diabetes, and cancer. This surge in demand is driving the need for automated cell line development and cell line development services.

The rapid increase in the prevalence of cancer and neurology disorders and the lack of efficient treatment solutions for these diseases have created the need for more advanced and efficient treatment pathways. Companies and government organizations are investing in research and development activities and are also focusing more on cell line development in search of new cellular pathways to develop novel drugs. The increased spending on biosimilar R&D from exiting biopharmaceutical companies would provide a boost to the cell line development market.

In recent times contract research organizations have been focusing on cell line development and cell line research activities. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the estimated total federal spending on all types of stem cell line research for 2017 is US$ 1.58 Bn. In developing countries like India, the government is supporting cell line development through national funding agencies like the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Regenerative medicines are the next-generation treatment solution and Cell Line Development or Cell Culture is a vital part of regenerative medicine. Increasing demand for regenerative medicines in cancer treatment would positively impact the growth of the Cell Line Development market over the forecast period.

The biopharmaceutical companies operating in the development of novel drug lines are expected to hold promising revenue opportunities in the cell line development market.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has segmented the cell line development market based on product type, cell line source type, end user, type of cell line, and region.

Product type segment in the cell line development market is segmented into media and reagents, equipment, and accessories. Reagents and Media are required from incubation to preservation of cell lines. These products are expensive and have repetitive use in cell culture or bio-production. The reagent and media segment in the cell line development market is expected to witness noteworthy growth in terms of revenue owing to a rapid increase in demand for cell culture and cell-based assays.

Cell line development market by cell line source is categorized into mammalian cells and non-mammalian cells. Mammalian cell line development is anticipated to witness significant growth in the overall cell line development market. This growth of the mammalian cells segment in the cell line development market is driven by increased production of biologics drugs that require mammalian cells. Increasing antibody production is the major driving factor behind the growth of the mammalian cell lines segment in the cell line development market.

Mammalian cell lines are used to create therapeutic proteins through genetic building and antibodies through viral infection. For example, Gaucher’s disease is a genetic disorder characterized by a lack of β-glucocerebrosidase enzyme and can be treated by Cerezyme which is a recombinant enzyme produced in mammalian cell lines. Mammalian cell lines are also useful in the production of antibodies and other therapeutic agents such as specific binding proteins that can neutralize disease-causing agents in the body. For example Under the cell line type segment in the cell line development market, recombinant cell line development is the most demanding type of cell line due to its large application in biologics production, protein interaction, gene activation, toxicity testing, and drug screening.

Growing application recombinant cell line development in drug toxicity testing is expected to boost the growth of overall cell line development during the forecast period

North American and European cell line development markets will dominate owing to increasing government funding in cell line development research and rising spending on biosimilar developments. Asia Pacific cell line development market is expected to grow at a high growth rate due to the increased number of research organizations engaged in novel biologics and biosimilars fastest revenue growth in the overall cell line development market.

The Asia Pacific region in the Cell line development market is anticipated to witness increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicines are expected to boost the growth of the cell line development market.

FMI’s report tracks some of the key companies operating in the cell line development market, such as Selexis SA, GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), Lonza (Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.), Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, WuXi Biologics.

Cell Line Development Market Key Segments :

Reagent and Media

Equipment

Accessories and consumables

By Source Type:

Mammalian cell line

Non-mammalian cell line

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academics and Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

By Cell Lines:

Recombinant cell lines

Hybridomas

Continuous cell lines

Primary cell lines

