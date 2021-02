Global Teeth Whitening Strips Market Showcases Future Status of Prime Manufacturers Across Major Economies during 2018-2027

Teeth whitening strips are flexible pieces of polyethylene strips that are coated with a teeth whitening gel. The whitening gel is enamel safe and usually contains hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. Commercially, there are multiple options of teeth whitening strips available that deliver the desired results in three to seven days.

Ease of application and affordable cost make teeth whitening strips preferred choice over whitening toothpaste among consumers. With the growing demand for affordable and quick consumer products, sales of teeth whitening strips are likely to increase during the forecast period.

Teeth Whitening Strips Market Dynamics

Sales of teeth whitening strips are rising on the coattails of growing awareness of dental hygiene and a rising pool of urban consumers with self-grooming sentiments that have increased awareness regarding the maintenance of white teeth. While the oral care market has a plethora of teeth whitening options available, increasing numbers of time-pressed consumers seek quicker teeth whitening solutions.

A range of products with different concentrations of whitening gels is available that deliver teeth whitening results in different time periods ranging from as quick as an hour to seven days. As compared to costly laser treatments and other whitening products, teeth whitening strips fit well in demand trends of time-pressed consumers that seek convenient, easier, cost-efficient and quick results.

Do-it-Yourself or DIY trend among consumers to whiten their teeth is also contributing to sales of teeth whitening strips that are easy to use, available over-the-counter and provide faster results. The DIY efforts are encouraged with the sentiments associated with the effects of white teeth on overall individual personality.

The whitening effect achieved through teeth whitening strips is temporary and lasts for only for few months. Further, a frequent consumer of tea, coffee and other drinks develop coloration in just a few months. The resurgence of coloration associated with the use of teeth whitening strips has led consumers to opt long-lasting options such as laser treatment. In addition, side effects associated with the prolonged use of teeth whitening strips such as the development of sensitive teeth and gum irritation are also expected to result in limited adoption of teeth whitening strips.

Teeth Whitening Strips Market: Competitive Landscape

Teeth whitening strips marketplace has the presence of multiple over-the-counter products that are eating into the market share of premium teeth whitening strip offerings. In addition, teeth whitening strips marketplace continues to witness introduction of innovative products to garner consumer traction.

For instance, Crest, a leader in the oral care market recently launched a new line of Crest 3D White products that include toothpaste, toothbrush, multi-care whitening rinse and teeth whitening strips.

While some teeth whitening strips cannot be worn while drinking or eating, Crest’s advanced seal technology delivers advanced adhesion which allows easier movements and drinking of water while users whiten the teeth using teeth whitening strips.

Few of the profiled players in the teeth whitening strips market include,

Smile Sciences

Aquafresh

Crest

Listerine

Watsons

Rembrandt

Johnson & Johnson

Polaris Bright, LLC

Mr Blanc

Colgate

Teeth Whitening Strips Market: Regional Outlook

The regional outlook of the teeth whitening strips market is estimated to remain under the influence of changing consumer sentiments and steadily rising product awareness. Adoption of teeth whitening strips continues to witness limitations owing to comparatively higher cost and an absence of product awareness in underdeveloped and developing regions.

Sales of teeth whitening strips continue to rise steadily in developed regions including North America and Europe and in other developed countries. Growing awareness about the product, easier availability and urbanization-led consumer sentiment for white teeth are likely to contribute to increasing sales of teeth whitening strips, thereby driving the growth of the teeth whitening strips market in developing regions.

Teeth whitening strips market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

Extensive Analysis of Teeth Whitening Strips Market Research Report Covers:

Segmentation of Teeth whitening strips market

Dynamics of Teeth whitening strips market

Global market sizing

Demand and sale

Modern trends and challenges

Competitors and related competition

Technological advances

Value chain

Geographical Data Analysis of Teeth Whitening Strips Market Research Report Is Based On:

North America Teeth whitening strips market

Latin America Teeth whitening strips market

Europe Teeth whitening strips market

Asia Pacific Teeth whitening strips market

Japan Teeth whitening strips market

Middle East and Africa Teeth whitening strips market

Teeth whitening strips market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report. Governing, micro and macro-economic aspects relating to parent market has been identified in the global report. Market attractiveness based on regions and segments along with qualitative impacts has also been included in the Teeth whitening strips market research report.

