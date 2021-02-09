Electroluminescent Displays Market Forecast Report 2018 – 2028 – Top Key Players Analysis

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing demand for consumer electronics has driven the adoption of electronic display technologies such as flat panel display. These displays help to provide advanced viewing quality for still images, moving images, and texts across various consumer electronic devices such as personal computers, mobile devices, laptops and others. One of the types of flat panel displays is electroluminescent displays, also known as ELD. The electroluminescent displays are created through joining two plates by keeping a thin film of electroluminescent material in between them. The images displayed on the electroluminescent displays are created by applying electrical signals to the plates that make the phosphor glow. The electroluminescent displays are widely used in three major industry sectors in the market – industrial, instrumentation and transportation. The cost of manufacturing electroluminescent displays such as organic and flexible ELDs for smartphones and laptops is very low leading to the high adoption of these display technologies in the market.

Companies that manufacture ELDs are focusing on the development of new technologies to increase applications under various verticals. Vendors are also focusing on providing electroluminescent display solutions to equipment and consumer goods industry since these displays find a wide range of application at places where there is no need for displays with many colors.

Electroluminescent Displays Market: Drivers and Restraints

The electroluminescent displays provide a display with high speed, brightness, contrast and wide-angle display. Also, the increasing application of electroluminescent displays in the medical, defense & military equipment market is driving the growth of electroluminescent displays market. Also, increasing developments in the electroluminescent displays such as the development of displays that consume low electricity are factors further driving the growth of the market.

Declining consumer demand is hampering the growth of the electroluminescent displays market due to low-quality picture and shift of manufacturer interest towards other technologies. Also, electroluminescent displays have applications limited to devices that require distinct features such as ruggedness, the speed of operation, brightness, and others. Such factors are further hampering the growth of electroluminescent displays market.

Electroluminescent Displays Market: Segmentation

The electroluminescent displays market can be categorized on the basis of the type of film and end-users. The section market analysis by type of film categorizes electroluminescent displays by transparent thin film electroluminescent displays that are used in extreme environments while the non-transparent ones are used in mining, marine, military, medical and other demanding environments. The Electroluminescent Displays market analysis by end uses depicts the various application areas where electroluminescent displays have been used. ELD is preferred in various applications such as medical, military, consumer electronics and industrial equipment, where emphasis on brightness, contrast, and ruggedness.

Segmentation of the Electroluminescent Displays Market Based on Type of Film:

Transparent Thin Film Electroluminescent Display

Non-Transparent Thin Film Electroluminescent Display

Segmentation of the Electroluminescent Displays Market Based on End User:

Medical

Instrument or Instrumentation

Business/ POS

Defense

Transportation

Others

Electroluminescent Displays Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the electroluminescent displays market are Planar Systems, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Lumineq, iFire Technology Corporation, Crystal Display Systems Ltd., Sony Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Tokyo Electron and Electronics Co. Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the electroluminescent displays market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Japan is expected to be a significant market for electroluminescent displays as a majority of the electroluminescent displays vendors such as Japan Display Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Tokyo Electron are based in Japan. The electronic display market in developing regions, such as Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, and Latin America, is characterized by the adoption of advanced technology such as electronic display in various flat panel display segment including electroluminescent displays. Rising disposable incomes in countries in the regions mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of electroluminescent displays in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Electroluminescent Displays Market Segments

Global Electroluminescent Displays Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Electroluminescent Displays Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Electroluminescent Displays Market

Global Electroluminescent Displays Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Electroluminescent Displays Market

Electroluminescent Displays Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Electroluminescent Displays Market Drivers and Restraints

