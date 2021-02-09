Dot-matrix LCD Modules Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Dot-matrix LCD modules

Dot-matrix LCD modules contain a dot-matrix of mechanical indicators or lights that are usually placed in a rectangular formation. However, customization into different shapes is also available. Devices that are used to display data and information on different machines, such as clocks and railway status indicators, which require a simple and limited resolution, have integrated dot-matrix LCD modules. Dot-matrix LCD modules have an integrated feature that supports ASCII, special and custom letters. In dot-matrix LCD modules, sixteen characters can be displayed at a time on a two-line screen. The present display reading is held by a dot-matrix LCD module in its in-built memory.

Dot-matrix LCD modules Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are various factors that drive the demand for dot-matrix LCD modules. Joint efforts or collaborations between manufacturers to develop dot-matrix LCD modules that are compatible with different devices is among factors expected to drive the global dot-matrix LCD modules market. A combination of graphics, symbols, alphabets, numerals and dots can be displayed on dot-matrix LCD modules. The nematic aspect of liquid crystal-enables dot-matrix LCD modules helps generate a bright display with a high contrast.

Moreover, dot-matrix LCD modules can be operated via a battery due to low power consumption and low drive voltage requirements. These factors are expected to drive the global dot-matrix LCD modules market. In dot-matrix LCD modules, LSI is loaded for the liquid crystal diode element drive and manufacturers also offer types of dot-matrix LCD modules that contain a control LSI. The light weight and small size of dot-matrix LCD modules pave the way for the development of compact equipment. In addition, the option of procuring large-sized dot-matrix LCD modules for graphics and small-sized dot-matrix LCD modules for character display is expected to drive the global dot-matrix LCD modules market.

However, the customisation process of dot-matrix LCD modules is lengthy and time consuming, thus challenging the growth of the overall dot-matrix LCD modules market.

The ever-rising trend of progress from normal display to multi-display dot-matrix LCD modules is expected to motivate developers to accelerate the rate of research and development in the global dot-matrix LCD market.

Dot-matrix LCD modules Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global dot-matrix LCD modules market can be segmented into the following:

Measuring Instruments

POS Terminal Equipment

High Class Electronic Calculator

Word Processor

Portable Data Terminal Equipment

Other Devices With Display

On the basis of pixel resolution, the global dot-matrix LCD modules market can be segmented into the following:

128 x 64

128 x 32

128 x 16

Others

92 x 31 is an uncommon pixel resolution integrated in dot-matrix LCD modules.

On the basis of size, the global dot-matrix LCD modules market can be segmented into the following:

Eight Lined

Four Lined

Two Lined

Others

Four or three lined dot-matrix LCD modules provide a pixel resolution of 92 x 31.

Dot-matrix LCD modules Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global dot-matrix LCD modules market and is expected to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the dot-matrix LCD modules market in North America can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of commercial automation and the rise in disposable income in commercial, industrial and residential sectors. Southeast Asian and Other Asia Pacific economies are expected to register a significant growth rate in the dot-matrix LCD modules market. China is also expected to generate a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to the ever-increasing presence of dot-matrix LCD modules in the region.

Dot-matrix LCD modules Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global dot-matrix LCD modules market include 3Cinno Group, Compucare, Embedsol Technologies LLP Broadcom Inc., Forge Europa, Lumex Inc., VCC (Visual Communications Company), MULTICOMP, Seegate Corporation and Oasistek, among others.

The dot-matrix LCD modules market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Dot-matrix LCD modules market segments

Dot-matrix LCD modules Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Dot-matrix LCD modules Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Dot-matrix LCD modules Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Dot-matrix LCD modules Technology

Value Chain

Dot-matrix LCD modules Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for dot-matrix LCD modules market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

