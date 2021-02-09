Optical Switches Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 – 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Global Optical Switches Market: Overview

Constant technological advancements and increasing network connectivity between devices is resulting in rising issues with respect to data generation and transmission. Increasing connectivity demands high-speed network connections to carry out data operations in a specified way and thus, optical networks are in demand these days. Optical switches are an integral part of fiber optic transmission systems. Optical switches are used to enable the routing of optical data signals in more advanced and efficient ways. Optical switches are increasingly being preferred as they don’t demand conversion of electrical signals and are independent in terms of operation of data protocols and data rates.

Optical switches carry out signal transmission and perform routing of signals to the next switch via a correct path. Optical switches are placed between fibers as networking equipment. The Optical switches market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to their aforementioned applications in the area of networking.

Global Optical Switches Market: Drivers and Restraints

The optical switches market is significantly fuelled by increasing demand for high data transmission rates as the data traffic is increasing rapidly. Other factors, such as reduction in energy consumption, flexibility and reduced floor space requirements, etc. are additional benefits that result in increasing deployment of optical switches in fiber optic networks. Applications of optical switches in different areas, such as switching and routing of optical signal, optical network protection and restoration, optical network monitoring and others, is one of the important factors driving the optical switches market. The growth of optical switches market is also being fuelled by its applications in video distribution, instrumentation resource sharing, military communication and others. On the other hand, higher cost of optical switches and lack of awareness about optical switch applications are the major challenges being faced in optical switches market.

Global Optical Switches Market: Segmentation

The global optical switches market is segmented on the basis of the sales channel, technology and region.

Segmentation Based on Sales Channel:

On the basis of sales channel, the optical switch market is segmented into OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and aftermarket.

Segmentation Based on Technology:

On the basis of technology, the optical switches market is segmented into mechanical optical switches, liquid crystal optical switches, waveguide optical switches, thermal optical switches, magneto-optical switches and others.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan and MEA.

Global Optical Switches Market: Industry Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Optical Switches market are Honeywell, Omron, ON Semiconductor, EMCORE Corporation, Optek Technology, Broadcom Limited, Sharp Microelectronics, Agiltron Inc., NTT Advanced Technology Corporation and others. Optical Switches vendors are continuously focusing on product innovations to survive the increasing global competition. Also, vendors are focusing on improving optical switches’ performance so that switches are able to meet the industry requirements and data traffic is handled with improved speed. For instance, in April 2016, DiCon Fiberoptics launched ‘32×32 MEMS 3D Matrix Optical Switch’. This optical switch has 32 outputs and 32 inputs for connecting together. This switch is a non-blocking and all optical cross-connect fiber optic switch.

Global Optical Switches Market: Region Wise Outlook

APEJ holds a major market share in the global optical switches market due to the increasing production of optical switch units in developing countries, such as China, India and others. This increasing production of optical switches is primarily being driven by the availability of cheap raw materials and lower labour costs in these countries. North American and European countries are the second-largest markets for optical switches as the data traffic is highest in this region. Also, industries in this region are more focused on delivering outstanding services in terms of data operations and hence, the deployment of optical switches is increasing in this region. On the other hand, the demand for optical switches in the MEA region is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

