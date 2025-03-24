Future Electronics Celebrates Magdalene Law’s 25-Year Anniversary

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is thrilled to celebrate Magdalene Law’s exceptional 25-year anniversary with the company. Magdalene’s journey is a testament to her commitment, expertise, and the collaborative spirit that defines Future Electronics.

Magdalene joined Future Electronics in January 2000 as a Marketing Support Representative (MSR) in the Analog business unit. Her passion for supply chain and purchasing quickly set her apart, earning her a promotion to Asset Manager within her first year. For a decade, Magdalene excelled in the Analog business unit before transitioning to the FGC team, where she continues to make a meaningful impact.

“I have met and worked with many great people in all different departments throughout the years,” Magdalene shared. “I always feel that it’s the people at Future that make it fun and different than other places.”

Magdalene’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Economics and a minor in Finance from Concordia University. Her curiosity and drive led her to further pursue a diploma in Purchasing and Inventory Management from Concordia after joining Future Electronics, which enhanced her expertise in supply chain management and fueled her career growth.

Outside of work, Magdalene finds joy in exploring the world through travel, indulging in diverse cuisines, and attending Zumba and dance classes. A lover of food and wine, she embraces every opportunity to discover new flavors and experiences.

Future Electronics congratulates Magdalene Law on her remarkable 25-year milestone. Her dedication, expertise, and enthusiastic spirit continue to inspire those around her and contribute to the company’s global success.

