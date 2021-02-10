Wake Up! Music Annouces Upcoming La Susi Release

New York City, USA, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Record label Wake Up! Music announced the posthumous release of the song “La Rosa Cautiva” by gypsy Flamenco artist, Encarnacion Amador Santiago, better known as La Susi, is scheduled to drop worldwide next week on February 23, 2021. La Susi, daughter of renowned guitarist Jose Maria Amador, and sister to guitarist Joaquin Amador, died in Sevilla, Spain, on October 24, 2020. She was a multiple award-winning singer with an extensive discography, and both a beloved and admired singer and dancer in the world of Flamenco.

“La Rosa Cautiva” is the first single from the Wake Up! Music produced film documentary titled “Flamenco: Passion in Danger.” Collaborating on the track are Flamenco legends Pedro Cortes on guitar, and musical arranger Diego Amador on piano and various other instruments. After a long line of records released during the Golden Age of Flamenco, this is the final song to be recorded before her unexpected passing. The documentary film will be accompanied by a soundtrack record album, also on the Wake Up! Music label.

“Flamenco: Passion in Danger” was produced by Wake Up! Music founder Pepper Gomez (executive producer), who was quoted as saying, “One of the best things that happened during the pains of production, was the generosity of La Susi. She not only appeared in the documentary, but she left us with her final recordings.”

The single will be distributed globally by Wake Up! Music, to all major digital retailers and streaming platforms on the internet. In addition, a North American radio and press campaign has just been launched to promote “La Rosa Cautiva”. Mainstream rhythmic Latin, and World Music format radio stations have already been serviced with the release. To learn more go to wakeupmusicgroup.com.

Multiple personal interviews and/or appearances will be booked later this month for executive producer Pepper Gomez, as well as Pedro Cortes and Diego Amador. Added news updates and other information about upcoming events may be found at www.facebook.com/WakeUpMusicGrp, and is where Wake Up! Music Records plans to debut La Susi’s “La Rosa Cautiva” music video in the coming weeks. Press kits will be provided upon request to members of the media by contacting the representative below.

