Tarps Now® Industrial Divider Curtains in High Demand with Onset of Cold Weather

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce significant increases in customer demand within its Industrial Divider Curtain division. These increases have been driven by increased demand for energy saving, improved safety and employee comfort. Managers are increasingly focused on creating an efficient, manageable workspace where physical barriers created increased efficiencies in energy consumption, temperature control, sound dampening, improved employee morale and enhanced workplace safety.

To meet growing demand, Tarps Now® has pleased to announce an enhanced array of purchasing options that businesses can deploy to partition facilities to control temperatures, reduce flows of particulate matter of all types, including viral transmission and improve workplace safety with Insulated Industrial Divider Partitions.

Noting that permanent walls provide fixed placement solution, these are considerably less flexible, and require much more time, materials and capital to deploy. In contrast to this more costly and time-consuming process, Tarps Now® outdoor curtains are easy to install, as well as far more affordable. They offer an ideal level of privacy and physical separation, with the added advantage of dynamic flexibility. Tarps Now® Industrial Divider Curtains are typically installed using steel roller tracks, allowing for partitions to be removed and replaced quickly and easily.

Additionally, Tarps Now® offers industrial grade curtain tracks are available in a variety of configurations to meet specific business objectives, goals and needs. Divider Curtain placement solutions include straight single-partition tracks, two-, three-, and four-sided setups, which have the capability to efficiently segregate multiple workstations within one large open area. Tarps Now® industrial curtains can be taken down and re-hung as needed, making this solution one of the most versatile workplace applications available.

Heavy-Duty and Durable

Noting the flexible nature of the materials used to engineer industrial curtains, they are designed for long lasting durability, and are tough enough to withstand the rigors of the most common environmental hazards associated with warehousing, receiving, and factory-style workplace uses.

Examples include:

Aircraft hangers and facilities

Automotive manufacturing, repair, or painting

Climate-controlled storage facilities

Factories and manufacturing plants

Hazardous material control

Sandblasting and spray painting work

Warehouses and stock facilities

Woodworking and other craftsman activities

Tarps Now® Industrial Curtains make it possible to contain airborne contaminants which occur regularly in these types of environments, creating defined areas which improve working conditions throughout a facility.

Other Notable Benefits

While many applications are traditionally found in industrial environments, these types of curtains are a viable solution for a wide range of needs. Schools, restaurants, and retail establishments are also examples of non-industrial entities which can derive several key benefits of industrial curtains:

Confining dust, mist, smoke or sparks

Limiting temperature loss or gain

Containing humidity

Reducing transfer of light, noise, and odors

When factoring in the relative ease of use and installation, it’s plain to see that industrial curtains are a powerful solution for managing any large space. You can get help with designing and installing Industrial Divider Curtains by contacting Tarps Now at 888-800-1383.

