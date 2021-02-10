Automotive Sunroof Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces and Future Growth Potential

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Sunroof Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global automotive sunroof market crossed 6.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably by 2025 with increasing consumers demand for luxury cars. Automotive sunroof is the roof opening in 4-wheelers just like one with coverable metal panel. Consumers mainly look for comparatively higher comfort for their cars than before. Presently, the air-conditioning and sunroofs are no more high-class components of modern luxury cars.

Key Players:

Webasto Group

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Inteva Products

Magna International Inc.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.

CIE Automotive

Johnan America, Inc.

Automotive Sunroof Company

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-sunroof-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

With the growing competitive market, the vehicle manufacturers are making use of sunroofs and other equipment to build innovative designs. Some of the driving factors of the market include the need to manage light inside the vehicle and wider glass surface area in vehicles like larger sunroofs. These factors are expected to boost automotive sunroof market with a CAGR of 6.9% in the coming years.

Technological advancements in the vehicle industry such as installation of automotive sunroof is a major reason behind the increased comfort, safety and visually appealing features by customers. The sunroofs help the vehicle to get better air circulation along with improved lighting and brightness while daytime. This automatically increases the passengers’ comfort level inside the car. Currently, numerous manufacturers have begun using smart glasses, which takes care of the security issue.

A smart glass is light in weight, raises the vehicle’s fuel efficiency, offer improved control on heat and light emission and lowers the use of (HVAC) heating ventilation and air conditioning unit to maintain the inner vehicle’s temperature. OEMs like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW are successively using smart glass for the sunroof in their vehicles. This is expected to lead the market with positive development in the coming years.

The after sales market is also fuelling up the growth of automotive sunroof industry. The rising alternative fuel vehicle division is inspiring the development of sunroofs with built-in solar cells that provides power to vehicles. Customers are now preferring sunroof, which is one of the major trends observed in the automotive sunroof market in the coming years. Moreover, the technological development for cost reduction and expanding functionality of sunroof glasses are on hike. This growing consumer demand for automotive sunroof vehicles in the developing countries is expected to drive the market.

Product Type Outlook:

Glass sunroof

Fabric sunroof

Vehicle Type Outlook:

Mid-segment vehicles

Premium & luxury-segment vehicles

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the automotive sunroof market can be segmented as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is predicted to dominate the market share in the coming years with progressive increase in demand for luxury vehicles with sunroof.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark