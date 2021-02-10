Metrology Systems Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Metrology Systems Market: Introduction

Metrology systems offer precise and accurate measurements, which aids companies to move towards automation. Metrology systems are used in various industries such as automotive, aerospace & defence, consumer electronics, medical, industrial manufacturing, power & energy and others (media & entertainment, R&D etc.). The applications of metrology systems include measurement & alignment, quality control & inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation and others (tool building etc.). Industries, such as medical device manufacturing, automotive and aerospace, are witnessing the high adoption of metrology systems since they are accuracy-centric industries. Metrology systems minimise the chances of minor damages and significantly save the time & cost of manufacturing. The adoption of precision engineering practices by manufacturers with a focus on accuracy and reliability in the manufacturing of products has resulted in an increase in the application of metrology systems in various verticals. Different types of metrology systems used to achieve precision engineering processes include surface & roughness measurement, image processing, nanoscale metrology, optronics, intelligent data analysis, 3D shape measurement and others. The automotive and semiconductor industries are moving towards automation to minimise operational costs, to attain more accuracy & precision in terms of production and to minimise the number of defected products, which is boosting the adoption of metrology systems.

The next-generation metrology systems are easy to use, highly perceptive and customisable, which enables companies to achieve complete automation, and this is expected boost their adoption by other sectors in the coming years. Metrology systems aid in cost minimisation, precision & accuracy in measurement, and this has resulted in increasing the adoption of metrology systems for applications in various sectors. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in metrology systems to minimise their operational expenses. Metrology systems are witnessing high adoption in pharmaceutical companies as they help maintain consistency and accuracy during the production of medicines. Several developments in metrology systems with reference to display technology, steady growth of the market and recent developments & innovations being witnessed in metrology systems are some of the factors expected to drive the global metrology systems market during the forecast period.

Metrology Systems Market: Drivers and challenges

Increase in the usage of metrology systems for applications in aerospace & defence and automotive verticals is expected to support the growth of the metrology systems market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of in-line metrology systems is an emerging trend that enables the integration of automated, accurate and reliable measurements into production lines. In-line metrology systems are essential for the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 practices that involve Machine to Machine (M2M) communication. In-line appliance metrics monitoring is important for the implementation of 4.0 practices by aiding in fine-tuning the production process and are expected to fuel the global metrology systems market.

However, companies in different regions follow their own measuring standards, which differ from international standards, and this is a challenge for metrology systems vendors. The lack of skilled labour force and technicians required to operate metrology systems is another factor expected to adversely affect the growth of the metrology systems market during the forecast period.

Metrology Systems Market: Segmentation

Metrology Systems Market Segmentation based on the component:

The metrology systems market is segmented based on component into hardware, software and services.

Metrology Systems Market Segmentation based on the type:

The metrology systems market is segmented based on type into Coordinate Measurement Machines (CMMs), 3D tomography machines, surface profilometers, interferometers, 3D laser scanning machines and vision measurement systems.

Metrology Systems Market Segmentation based on industry:

The metrology systems market is segmented based on the industry into aerospace & defence, automotive, power & energy, consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and others.

Metrology Systems Market Segmentation based on application:

The metrology systems market is segmented based on application into quality control inspection, measurement & alignment, reverse engineering, virtual simulation and others.

Metrology Systems Market: Key Developments

In January 2017, Nikon Inc. entered into an agreement with Team Penske, a U.S.-based professional car racing team, to enhance the assembly process of Team Penseke’s race cars by offering its optical instrumentation and metrology software solutions.

Metrology Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the metrology systems market are Nikon Inc., Applied Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA-Tencor, Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies, Pratt and Whitney Measurement Systems Inc., Starrett, Rable Machine Inc., Renishaw Plc., UNITY SEMICONDUCTOR SAS, FARO Technologies Inc., Metrologic Group and others.

Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to hold a major market share in the global metrology systems market during the forecast period. The adoption of precision engineering practices by manufacturers in North America with a focus on accuracy and reliability in the manufacturing of products has resulted in increasing the applications of metrology systems in various verticals, and this is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global metrology systems market during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Metrology Systems Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Metrology Systems market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



