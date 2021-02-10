Urology Surgical Instruments Market to Reach USD 11.48 Billion – Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities

Illinois, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global urological surgical instruments market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The growth of the overall urology surgical instruments market can be contributed to rising prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections; rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in surgical infrastructure; availability of investments, funds, and grants from government bodies; and rising geriatric population. The growing healthcare market in emerging economies, and increasing number of free-trade agreements are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global urology surgical instruments market is expected to reach USD 11.48 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

On the basis of product, the urology surgical instruments market is categorized into urology endoscopes, endovision systems, peripheral instruments, and consumables and accessories. The consumables and accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the urology surgical instruments market in 2016. Increasing surgical intervention for urology conditions, advancements in minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders that can lead to increase in kidney transplants, increase in awareness of urology conditions at early stages, and rising geriatric population are factors contributing to the large share of this segment.

The urology endoscopes segments described in the report include laparoscopes, ureteroscopes, nephroscopes, resectoscopes, and cystoscopes. The endovision systems segments described in the report include endoscopic light sources, endoscopic cameras, wireless monitors and displays, and camera heads. The peripheral instruments segments described in the report include insufflators and endoscopy fluid management systems. The consumables and accessories segments described in the report include guidewires, stone baskets/retrieval devices, and extractors, catheters, stents, biopsy devices (valves/gun/needle), fluid flushing devices, connecting tubes, clamps, overtubes, and distal attachments, dilator sets, and ureteral access sheaths, drainage bags, surgical dissectors, needles forceps and needle holders, and others (snares, and cleaning brushes).

The application segments described in the report are segmented into chronic kidney disease (CKD), urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence (UI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP), oncology, and other applications (erectile dysfunction and hernia).

Regional Growth Analysis:

In the coming years, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the urology surgical instruments market. Factors such as the favorable reimbursement scenario and government initiatives to combat prostate cancer in the U.S., investments by hospitals to upgrade surgical/operating rooms and purchase new urology surgical equipment, and increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) in the U.S., high incidence rate of urological cancer and the new funding model for Canadian hospitals are contributing to the large share of the North American region.

Key Players:

Major players in the urology surgical instruments market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Teleflex incorporated (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.), and ConMed Corporation (U.S.).