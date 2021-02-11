Natural sweeteners are gaining high importance and demand across the globe

The global natural sweeteners market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The global natural sweeteners industry has witnessed growing trends in the past years. The growth of this industry is majorly driven by increase in health consciousness among consumers to encourage the demand for healthier food choices, increase in demand for natural sweeteners due to the rise in consumer inclination toward natural products, and growing demand for sugar alternatives in various applications in the food & beverage industry.

Other factors driving the demand for these natural sweeteners include the growing applications of sweeteners, specially in food & beverage industry in developing and underdeveloped countries, owing to its low-calorie and naturally sweetening properties. However, the growth of the market is inhibited by factors, such as ambiguity related to health problems caused due to over consumption of natural sweeteners.

Based on type, the natural sweeteners market is dominated by sorbitol. The majority of the sweeteners are multiple times sweeter than the conventional sugar; for instance, certain natural sweeteners are 250–300 times sweeter. Owing to this, only smaller amounts of these sweeteners are required or utilized in order to provide a similar level of sweetness. Certain sweeteners are low in calories, and some have no calories. Sorbitol is a low-calorie sugar known as a polyol or sugar alcohol. Naturally, it is not metabolized by bacteria in the mouth, so it does not contribute to tooth decay. Sorbitol is safe to use, and its safety has been confirmed by global health authorities.

Also, its various functional properties such as helping in maintaining shelf life, appearance, the texture of foods, offering medicinal qualities, and helping in retaining moisture, among others, are among the key factors leading to its dominance in the global market.

The confectionery & gums segment dominated the global natural sweeteners market, on the basis of application, in 2019. The confectionery industry players have started relying on nutritive sweeteners for the many physical and chemical properties that they impart. The most commonly used sweeteners, sucrose, dextrose (glucose), and corn syrups, are fundamental in producing confectionery items such as hard candy, caramel, taffy, chewing gum, chocolate, and gum candies.

The natural sweeteners market, on the basis of end-use sector, is dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2019. Apart from the growing demand from end consumers resulting in a shift among manufacturers for the choice of their ingredients in the food & beverage sector, factors such as fluctuating prices and supply of sugars further drive the demand. Food & beverage industry players require a frequent supply of sugars, at constant price points, to further process and manufacture their line of products.

The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2019. The North American region is projected to dominate the global market due to factors, such as the busy lifestyle of consumers, prevalence of chronic diseases due to their hectic lifestyles, and an increase in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of reduced sugar foods & beverages and other products. In addition, the US has a large market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products, and hence, it accounts for a major share in the market.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The natural sweeteners industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing due to the change in the lifestyle of customers and the increase in health consciousness among consumers.

Key players are DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), FoodChem International Corporation (China), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant) (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd (Indonesia), Pyure Brands LLC (US), Stevia Hub India (India), Suminter India Organics (India), Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), The Real Stevia Company (Sweden), Sweetly Stevia USA (UK), XiliNat (Mexico), Fooditive B.V. (Netherlands), Saganà Association (Switzerland), and Hearthside Food Solutions LLC (US).

