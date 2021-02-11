Law Enforcement Software Market witness the growth of $18.13 billion by 2023

The law enforcement software market size is expected to grow from USD 11.64 billion in 2018 to USD 18.13 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period. An increased focus on community-oriented policing and increasing adoption of social media platforms for law enforcement are the factors driving the growth of law enforcement software market.

Law enforcement software solutions help agencies to identify, prevent, respond, and prepare for criminal incidents. Law enforcement solutions enable law enforcement organizations to manage crucial information, such as crime database and records, for crime analysis. Through these technologically advanced law enforcement solutions, law enforcers can access the information anytime and from anywhere. Moreover, they help improve the operational performance of law enforcement agencies by automating the overall investigation processes and reducing the data entry efforts through workflow automation. They allow law enforcers to upload criminal data and exchange the information with other departments or agencies digitally. Modern law enforcement software solutions are integrated with safety devices and advanced technologies, which help law enforcement agencies to manage criminal activities or emergencies in real-time based on the evidence captured by digital devices, such as surveillance cameras and location tracking devices.

On-premises solutions are delivered on a one-time license fee, along with a service agreement. As this type of deployment requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, only those organizations that can afford the costs usually deploy on-premises solutions. Usually, large enterprises prefer the on-premises deployment type, due to the availability of adequate capital and good infrastructure. Furthermore, large enterprises can expand their IT resources for the management of on-premises solutions. The on-premises deployment type helps in securing the sensitive data of the organizations and provides real-time access to documents.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the law enforcement software market in terms of regional revenue. This region comprises developed countries: the US and Canada. North America is an early adopter and a host to innovative initiatives for advanced security solutions and practices. Many agencies are adopting various law enforcement solutions in North America, due to an increased focus on public safety.

Major vendors in the law enforcement software market include IBM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Oracle (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Axon (US), CyberTech (India), Nuance Communications (US), Esri (US), Palantir Technologies (US), eFORCE Software (US), Wynyard Group (US), DFLABS (Italy), ARMS (US), PTS Solutions (US), Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US), CODY Systems (US), Column Technologies (US), Cyrun (US), Incident Response Technologies (US), Numerica Corporation (US), Diverse Computing (US), Omnigo Software (US), Alert Public Safety Solutions (US), CAPERS (US), and BlueLine Grid (US).

