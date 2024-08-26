Metal Stamping Market Opportunities and Growth Analysis

Metal Stamping Industry Overview

The global metal stamping market size was estimated at USD 236.83 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. Growing consumer electronics industry is likely to remain a key driving factor based on application of metal frames in mobile phones, headphones, speakers, and gamepads & controllers.

In mobile phones, metal stamping is used in manufacturing antennas, chassis, and camera lens holders as it offers high tolerance, corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity, and a smooth finish. According to GSM Association, the global number of unique mobile subscribers was 5.31 billion in January 2021 and this number is growing at a rate of 1.8% per annum. This is likely to propel the demand for mobile phones and eventually metal stamping in coming years.

The U.S. is one of the prominent player in the industry. However, emergence of COVID-19 and subsequent temporary lockdown measures countrywide impacted operations of the industry. Downstream demand from key sectors including automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and others was largely disrupted owing to challenges in supply chain and dried-up demand from end-use customers. The situation has normalized as rate of vaccination has picked up pace. Growing demand for metal stamping in the U.S. has compelled manufacturers to expand their facilities.

For instance, in December 2020, General Motors Co. announced its plans about investing USD 6 million in its metal stamping facility in Parma, Ohio, U.S. The investment will be used to construct four new metal assembly cells to support increasing production of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV sales surpassed 3.4 million, out of which, China accounted for over 50% in 2021. Government initiatives, such as electric car subsidies to local manufacturers to support growth of EVs are major factors responsible for increased production. This is likely to boost the usage of sheet metal during production of auto components.

These components include chassis, interior and exterior structural, and transmission components. This, in turn, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Market growth can be hindered as automobile manufacturers are replacing metals with plastic and carbon fiber as they assist in weight reduction of vehicles. A 10% reduction in weight of the vehicle results in a 5% to 7% increase in fuel efficiency.

Increasing production of lightweight vehicles owing to stringent government regulations in various countries is anticipated to drive demand for substitute products. For instance, in the U.S., developments in the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations to enhance fuel efficiency are encouraging use of these substitute products in automobiles, which, in turn, is likely to hamper the market for metal stamping.

Metal Stamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global metal stamping market based on process, press type,thickness, application, and region:

Metal Stamping Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Blanking

• Embossing

• Bending

• Coining

• Flanging

• Others

Metal Stamping Press Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Mechanical Press

• Hydraulic Press

• Servo Press

• Others

Metal Stamping Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Less than & up to 2.5 mm

• More than 2.5 mm

Metal Stamping Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Automotive

• Industrial Machinery

• Consumer electronics

• Aerospace

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Telecommunications

• Others

Metal Stamping Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Acro Metal Stamping

• Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company

• D&H Industries, Inc.

• Kenmode, Inc.

• Klesk Metal Stamping Co

• Clow Stamping Company

• Goshen Stamping Company

• Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc

• Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

• CAPARO

• Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

• AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited

• Gestamp

• Ford Motor Company

Key Metal Stamping Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include CAPARO, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd and Goshen Stamping Company.

• CAPARO is mainly engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of value-added steel and niche emerging products. The group operates in North America, the UK, the Middle East, and India with its various subsidiaries such as Bull Moose Engineering Livonia, Caparo Engineering India Ltd – Chennai, and Caparo Middle East, among others.

• Nissan Motor Co., Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing, sales, and related business of automotive products. The company has several subsidiaries, dealers, and joint ventures, which are involved in R&D, design, production, automobile finance, and digital operations.

• Goshen Stamping Company specializes in producing high volumes with a combination of medium to high-speed presses with progressive dies. The company operates 36 presses ranging from 30-ton OBIs up to 400-ton SSDC. Its press bed sizes are up to 84″ x 48″ with stroke ranges from 2″ to 8″ for stamping. It offers a wide range of stampings in various materials such as carbon based steel, stainless steel, aluminum, or other metals.

• AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited and Gestamp are some of the emerging market participants.

• AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limite is engaged in OEM auto parts manufacturing, car dealerships, and IoT connectivity and mobility. OEM auto parts manufacturing is further segmented into stamped or pressed parts, forged & machined parts, and plastic parts & plastic fuel tanks.

Recent Developments

• In November 2023, Generational Growth Capital, an equity firm based in Milwaukee, U.S. acquired Federal Tool & Engineering, BP Metals, and Rockford Specialties based in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois, U.S. respectively. The three manufacturers are metal stamping and structural steel manufacturers. This will enable the new entity to tap into various benefits such as expanding its manufacturing capacity, and support customers with interrupted delivery through a strong logistics supply chain.

• In October 2023, Ryerson acquired Norlen Inc., a metal stamping fabricator based Wisconsin, U.S. for an undisclosed sum. The latter mainly caters to the agricultural and defense markets.

• In June 2023, General Motors announced that it would be investing more than USD 500 million into its Arlington, Texas, U.S. assembly plant to produce the next generation SUVs. It intends to purchase new equipment for metal stamping, the body shop and other assembly parts.