Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market | Transforming Power Electronics

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Industry Overview

The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market size was estimated at USD 2.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the ability of gallium semiconductors to provide high-speed performance as well as contribute to lower carbon emissions, which position them as effective devices in the field of electronics. Gallium Nitride (GaN) possesses a wide band gap that makes the device more compact and capable of handling larger electric fields.

As GaN possesses a wider band gap (approximately 3.4 eV) in contrast to silicon (1.2 eV), it facilitates higher carrier density, exceptionally low resistance, and capacitance, contributing to better speeds of 100 times faster. In addition, the integration of GaN technology across diverse sectors such as optoelectronics, automotive, and data centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

The automotive sector is currently experiencing a significant transformation towards electrification, with GaN semiconductor devices emerging as crucial components driving this change. Leveraging GaN’s exceptional efficiency and robust power handling capabilities, various applications within electric vehicles, including onboard chargers, DC-DC converters, and power inverters, are being optimized for enhanced performance. As the global demand for electric vehicles escalates, the market for GaN semiconductor devices is positioned for substantial expansion, playing a pivotal role in accelerating the widespread adoption of electric transportation solutions. This evolution not only underscores the automotive industry’s commitment to sustainability but also signifies a paradigm shift towards cleaner and more efficient mobility solutions on a global scale.

New application areas, such as healthcare, are expected to stimulate the market growth of GaN semiconductor devices. For instance, robots using GaN components are used for the effective execution of delicate surgeries. Leveraging GaN’s exceptional speed, efficiency, and reliability, robotic systems equipped with GaN technology offer unprecedented precision and control, crucial for intricate surgeries. These advanced robots, enabled by GaN semiconductor devices, empower healthcare professionals to perform minimally invasive surgeries with unparalleled accuracy, minimizing patient trauma and recovery times. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace technological advancements, the utilization of GaN semiconductor devices in medical robotics represents a compelling frontier, promising transformative benefits for both patients and practitioners.

The demand for wireless communication devices, primarily in defense communication, is expected to drive the demand for GaN semiconductors. GaN technology offers several advantages that are particularly well-suited for defense communication systems. Its high power density, wide bandwidth, and superior thermal conductivity enable the development of robust and reliable wireless devices capable of operating in demanding environments. These attributes make GaN semiconductors ideal for applications such as radar systems, electronic warfare, and satellite communication, where performance, efficiency, and resilience are important.

The gallium nitride semiconductor devices industry faces a significant challenge in the form of high initial investments. The fabrication of gallium nitride-based devices demands sophisticated manufacturing processes and specialized equipment, resulting in elevated upfront costs for companies entering the market. These expenses encompass research and development, epitaxial growth, wafer processing, and device packaging, among others. As a result, while the potential benefits of gallium nitride semiconductors, such as higher efficiency and power density, are compelling, the substantial initial investment required poses a considerable challenge for market entrants and smaller players, potentially limiting the market’s growth and accessibility.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market based on product, component, wafer size, application, end-use, and region:

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• GaN Radio Frequency Devices

• Opto-semiconductors

• Power Semiconductors

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Power IC

• Transistor

• Rectifier

• Diode

• Others

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Wafer Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• 2-inch

• 4-inch

• 6-inch

• 8-inch

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Lighting & Lasers

• Power Drives

o LiDAR

o Industrial Drives

o EV Drives

• Supplies and Inverters

o Inverter

o SMPS

o Wireless Charging

o EV Charging

• Radio Frequency (RF)

o Front-end Module (FEM)

o Repeater/Booster/DAS

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Defense & Aerospace

• Healthcare

• Industrial & Power

• Information & Communication Technology

• Others

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Taiwan

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

• Transphorm, Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors.

• Qorvo, Inc

• Texas Instruments Incorporated.

• Toshiba Corporation

• GaN Systems

• NTT Advanced Technology Corporation.

Key Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market are Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, and Toshiba Corporation.

• Infineon Technologies AG, one of the prominent players in the semiconductor industry, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the evolving opportunities within the GAN semiconductor market. With a rich legacy of innovation and a robust portfolio of semiconductor solutions, Infineon Technologies AG is well-equipped to leverage GaN technology to address the evolving needs of various industries. Infineon’s foray into GaN semiconductor devices underscores its commitment to advancing power electronics and driving efficiency across diverse applications.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V. is an international electronics corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with Dutch-American roots. Renowned for its diverse product portfolio encompassing radio frequency, power management, analog, security, interface, and digital processing solutions, the company serves various sectors. Among its prominent offerings are automotive applications, including safety features, power management systems, radio frequency technologies, secure car access mechanisms, media and audio processing solutions, and in-vehicle network systems, all built upon the foundation of GaN.

Recent Developments

• In April 2024, Transphorm, Inc., a GaN power semiconductor provider, and Weltrend Semiconductor Inc. announced the introduction of two new GaN System-in-Packages (SiPs). These latest additions, namely the WT7162RHUG24C and WT7162RHUG24B, combine Weltrend’s high-frequency multi-mode (QR/Valley Switching) Flyback PWM controller with Transphorm’s 480 mΩ and 150 mΩ SuperGaN FETs respectively. This collaboration builds upon Weltrend’s flagship GaN SiP unveiled last year, collectively establishing the first SiP product family based on Transphorm’s SuperGaN platform.

• In March 2024, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation launched EPC2361, a groundbreaking gallium nitride (GaN) field-effect transistor (FET) boasting the lowest on-resistance on the market at 100V, 1mΩ. This innovation promises to double the power density when compared to EPC’s previous-generation products. The EPC2361 exhibits an impressive typical RDS (on) of only 1mΩ, housed in a thermally enhanced QFN package with an exposed top, occupying a mere footprint of 3mm x 5mm.

• In January 2024, Transphorm Inc. launched the two new 650V SuperGaN devices packaged in a 4-lead TO-247 package (TO-247-4L). These new FETs, named TP65H035G4YS and TP65H050G4YS, boast on-resistances of 35mΩ and 50mΩ respectively, featuring a Kelvin-source terminal that enables customers to achieve versatile switching capabilities with reduced energy losses.