Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Aquaculture Market

Chicago, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The aquaculture market size is projected to grow from USD 30.1 billion in 2018 to USD 42.6 billion by 2023, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. This market is driven by factors such as a decline in the amount of captured fish, rise in consumption of fish and other products (due to their nutritional value), and growth in trend of smart fish farming.

Request for Customization of the Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=2224024

Key aquaculture players include Pentair Plc, (US), AKVA Group (Norway), Xylem Inc (US), Aquaculture Equipment Ltd (UK), Aquaculture System Technologies (US), Luxsol (Belgium), Pioneer Group (Taiwan), CPI Equipment Inc (US), Asakua (Turkey), FREA Aquaculture Solutions (Denmark), Lifegard Aquatics (US), Tan International Ltd (UK), Reef Industries Inc (US), Aquafarm Equipment AS (Norway), and Aquaculture of Texas, Inc (US). Expansion was a dominant strategy adopted by the key players, followed by the launching of new products. This has helped them to increase their presence in different regions and expand their product portfolio.

By production, the small-scale segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Owing to the growing demand for aquaproducts for their protein-rich content, small-scale farming is adopted by developing regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa. Furthermore, the governments of these countries are taking various initiatives to support aquafarming in these regions, as it is one of the major sources of employment.

The equipment segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The equipment segment is estimated to dominate the aquaculture market in 2018 due to their high demand in marine culture. The different methods of marine aquaculture include sea ranching, intensive aquaculture, and rack & line farming. Furthermore, advancements in feed systems are also growing to meet the rising demand for the inclusion of nutrients at an optimum level in the diets of aquatic animals. These equipment are vital for the production of aquatic plants and animals. With the growing demand for seafood and the decline in the volume of captured fishes, the demand for such equipment is expected to rise.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=2224024

Geographical Prominence

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the aquaculture market during the forecast period due to the rapid development of aquaculture in most of the countries in the region in terms of improving the food supply. The demand for aquaculture products is rising, as the farmers in this region are investing in new technologies and innovations in order to meet the increasing food supply and nutrient food. The consumption of fish and shrimp is witnessing an upward trend in the region, which aids the aquafarming industry.