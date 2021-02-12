U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the growing need for efficient and reliable information technology platforms for optimizing, tracking and controlling of energy sources. Energy management system is a supporting tool for economical management. It acts as a conversion of energy supply management for the SMEs and larger industries whose energy is organized by special contracts. Energy management systems (EMS) enable centralized monitoring and help control the use of energy across building systems. They help the system operators in operating all standalone systems in a building concurrently from a web application or a single control device.

Energy management systems hold features like real-time monitoring, power quality investigation, historical data for comparing and diagnosing problems, automated billing, and customized reporting. Besides there are other advanced features also that are not used by the EMS managers. For example, the monitoring capabilities of energy management systems are highly proficient for enhancing (HVAC) and lighting and for minimizing energy use whereas most system operators are unable to explore these resources due to lack of time.

U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS)

Building Energy Management System (BEMS)

Home Energy Management System (HEMS)

U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Sensors

Controllers

Software

Batteries

Display Devices

Others

U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail & offices

Healthcare

Others

U.S. Energy Management Systems (EMS) End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Residential

Commercial

The prominent players in U.S. EMS industry comprise C3 Energy, Delta Electronics, Inc., GridPoint Inc., DEXMA, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Johnson Controls International PLC, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Schneider Electric S.E.

