Plant Growth Chambers Market Driving Factors and Future Trends

The plant growth chambers market is projected to reach USD 485.6 Million by 2022 from USD 398.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for food and technological advancements in biological engineering are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for plant growth chambers.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into short plants, tall plants, and others (seeds and tissue culture). The short plants segment dominated the global market for plant growth chambers, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. Various advantages such as maximum utilization of growth area and features such as low light and uniform control of temperature are anticipated to drive the demand for plant growth chambers for short plants.

By function, the market has been segmented into plant growth, seed germination, environmental optimization, and tissue culture. The plant growth segment dominated the global plant growth chamber market with a majority of the share. It is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in demand for agriculture products and advantages offered by plant growth chambers such as prevention from fungal or bacterial contamination are some of the vital factors that are expected to drive this segment in the next few years.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global market, in terms of value, in 2017, owing to the declining arable land area which has spurred the demand for plant growth chambers in the US. These chambers are significantly utilized in the region to avoid the disturbances in the continuous supply of food and to develop innovative and quality plants that are free of diseases. The presence of major companies such as Thermo Fisher, Caron, and Conviron is majorly contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market during the forecast period owing to the increase in the usage of plant growth chambers in the agricultural sector as well as the pharmaceutical industry in this country. The growth in the use of plant growth chambers in academic research organizations and cosmetic industries is another key factor propelling the demand for plant growth chambers in Europe. Additionally, dry climatic conditions in some of the countries of Europe are some of the other key factors that have been fueling the demand for plant growth chambers in this region.

The key manufacturers in the plant growth chambers market include Thermo Fisher (US), Conviron (Canada), CARON (US), Percival Scientific (US), BINDER (Germany). These companies have diversified product portfolios and advance technologies for plant growth chambers equipment at major strategic locations. The other companies which are profiled include Weisstechnik (Germany), Saveer Biotech (India), Aralab (Portugal), Hettich Benelux (Netherlands), Freezers India, BRS bvba (Belgium), Darwin Chambers (US).

