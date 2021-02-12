Hair Care Market Worldwide Trends, Top Manufacturers & In-depth Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hair Care Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global hair care market is estimated to value at USD 211.1 Billion by 2025 and is expected to continue growing at a higher rate during the forecast period. Rise in demand for hair color products, rise in aging population coupled with increasing air pollution are expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. Rise in hair problems and growing need for natural products are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. Enlarging opportunities coupled with technological innovation and rising need for professional hair services propel the market growth in the forecast period. Overall, the hair care market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble Company

Marico Limited

L’Oréal.

Aveda Corporation

Combe Incorporated

Growth Drivers:

The hair care market is segmented into type, product, and geography. “Type” category is segmented into services and products. “Services” category will account for a significant share in the forecast period. “Product” segment is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the coming years owing to rise in consumer spending and expansion of salon services to accelerate the product demand. Product category further includes shampoo, conditioning, color, soil, and styling products.

Hair cosmetics can be categorized into two broad categories, namely cosmetic colors and permanent colors. Cosmetic colors have temporary effect on hair whereas permanent colors such as permanent waxes, bleaches, and relaxers have a permanent effect on hair. The end-result is to reduce the hair abnormalities. From the medical perspective, hair cosmetics cater to scalp treatments according to diversity of hair types and ethnicity.

Hair conditioners are also used for hair color preservation to enhance its smoothness and strength. Typical ingredients of conditioners include cationic surfactants, propyltrimonium, and stearamidopropyl dimethylamine. Other conditioner components include fatty alcohols, wax, guar gums, and emulsifiers such as ethoxylated alcohols. Instant hair conditioners, as the name suggests, are applied immediately to stay in hair for a specific time.

Product Outlook:

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Product

Hair Oil

Type Outlook:

Product

Services

Regional Outlook:

Geographic segmentation for hair care market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American hair care market is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period. Factors such as presence of small and large MNCs emphasizing on quality hair care products are fueling the customer base. Subsequently, rise in annual expenditure on hairstyle products is expected to bolster the regional growth.

Asia-Pacific’s market growth accounts for a significant growth in the forecast period with India and China being the largest manufacturers of hair care products. Rise in expansion of international brands in the APAC sector is expected to fuel the market demand in these regions.

