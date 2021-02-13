SplitMetrics Launches App Marketing Agency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — SplitMetrics, a company behind top-notch tools for mobile publishers, launches an app marketing agency under the brand SplitMetrics Agency.

SplitMetrics, a developer of an eponymous platform for mobile app A/B testing and SearchAdsHQ, platform for Apple Search Ads management, automation & optimization, with 6 years of hands-on experience working with the leading companies across the globe, announced the launch of an app marketing agency.

As the company claims, SplitMetrics Agency will provide ASO turnkey and fully managed Apple Search Ads services, which include app store page audits, ASO consultancy, assistance with creatives development and A/B testing, Apple Search Ads automated management, analytics, detailed reports on the performance and even more.

“SplitMetrics Agency is a reliable partner in terms of strategic optimization, strong focus on mobile, app promotion and growth. It is tailored to the specific needs of our clients, leading mobile app & game developers, and thanks to the data-driven approach we provide, enables them to make informed decisions that bear on the success of the entire business and increase revenue,” said Eugene Ilnytskyi, Head of SplitMetrics Agency.

“Our clients are successful companies that strive to always be at the forefront of the industry and utilize best practices in every respect, including app store optimization. We have always strived to build top-notch products, and also provide our clients with flawless services, to not only meet their expectations, but also exceed them, including by sharing our expertise and insights. So launching SplitMetrics Agency is a logical step along the path towards building a strong ecosystem enabling our clients to meet their business objectives and get all necessary solutions in one place, quickly and effectively,” said Max Kamenkov, co-founder and CEO at SplitMetrics.

About SplitMetrics

SplitMetrics builds solutions for mobile publishers and world-famous brands, like Google, Yandex, Rovio, Zimad, InnoGames, Invoice Simple and others.

The company is an Apple Search Ads Partner with its SearchAdsHQ platform, a comprehensive solution for Apple Search Ads automated management and optimization.