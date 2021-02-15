Zinc Ricinoleate Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue and Gross Margin TO 2026 | archem, makingcosmetics, novaphene and pubchem

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Overview

A good deodorant and sanitizer is a quintessential part of personal hygiene products that helps in preventing body odor. Zinc ricinoleate is the zinc salt of ricinoleate acid, a major fatty acid found in castor oil. Zinc ricinoleate traps and absorbs the bad odor molecules in such a way that they are no longer perceivable, making it a highly effective deodorizer. The zinc ricinoleate extracted from castor oil and from the seeds of Ricinus communis. Most of the deodorants rely on the combination of an antibacterial agent (such as triclosan) to kill the odor causing bacteria and when the process is done it masks it up with a fragrance. Zinc ricinoleate works in a different way than anti odor agents, instead of covering smell with fragrance or killing bacteria it traps and absorbs the odor from the bacteria so that you don’t stink. As the zinc ricinoleate is extracted from the castor oil it does not cause skin irritation but some other odor neutralizing agent does. Another benefit that supports the demand for zinc ricinoleate products is that they are free of aluminum salts, so it won’t stain your clothes yellow. Along with the deodorants and other products using zinc ricinoleate are safer and minimizes the chances of inhaling the harmful anti odor agents. Rising consciousness among the customer towards their well-being is enforcing the demand for zinc ricinoleate in the market and is foreseen to grow at a significant pace over the projection period.

Global Zinc ricinoleate Market Dynamics

Rising consumer preferences for bio-degradable, natural and organic products has led to intense R&D in the anti-odor agents manufacturing. Existing manufacturers are making efforts to implement natural ingredients and are adopting sustainable production approaches. Many new anti-odor agent manufacturers have emerged as solely natural products, which in turn enforces the demand for zinc ricinoleate. Owing to this, the market now has an entire new group of deodorant, sanitizer, soaps and other cosmetics. Further, increasing the demand for portability and convenience has evolved in the past couple of years, which has resulted in increased demand for anti-odor products. As the trend of urbanization and industrialization grew, the percentage of time-pressed workers have increased. Time constraints and nature of work have become major influencing factors that have led to popularity of consumer packaged goods. Time-pressed consumers are actively adopting zinc-ricinoleate-based anti-odor products, which allows them to maintain personal hygiene anywhere anytime. On the account of above-mentioned facts, the zinc ricinoleate is foreseen to auger well in the global market.

Zinc ricinoleate market – Regional outlook

The global zinc ricinoleate market can be divided into seven geographical regions: East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea,), Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), South Asia and (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest) Oceania. Collectively, East Asia and South Asia, are foreseen to grow at a significant pace in global Zinc ricinoleate market over the projection period. Europe and North America are expected to contribute a significant value share in global zinc ricinoleate market owing to the early adoption of zinc ricinoleate in the region. MEA and Latin America are anticipated to witness slow growth over the projection period in global zinc ricinoleate market. Overall, the global market for zinc ricinoleate is projected to grow with a significant CAGR over the projection period.

Global Zinc ricinoleate Market Segmentation

The global zinc ricinoleate market can be divided on the basis of application, sales channel and region. On the basis of application, the zinc ricinoleate further incorporates deodorant, soaps, sanitizers and others. On the basis of sales channel segments, the global zinc ricinoleate market can further segmented into direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is expected to witness significant growth in global zinc ricinoleates market during the forecast period. The zinc ricinoleate comes in the form of small pellets, which can be meted down to meet the desired formulation requirement.

Global Zinc ricinoleate Regional Outlook and Competition Tracking

The global market for zinc ricinoleate is highly fragmented in nature and incorporates many global and local players. The prominent manufacturers of zinc ricinoleate includes parchem, makingcosmetics, novaphene and pubchem among others.

