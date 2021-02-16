Research Antibodies Market Competitive Landscape | Price Trends Overview | Regional Demand Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Research Antibodies Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Research Antibodies Market size is expected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2025. Antibodies are secreted immunoglobin molecules mainly produced by plasma cells. They are a part of the body’s immune system. The normal function of antibodies is to latch onto antigens and flag them for destruction, thus helping to fight infection. The market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% in the upcoming period.

Key Players:

Abcam PLC

Bio – Rad Laboratories

BD

Merck Millipore (Danaher)

Lonza Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The market is driven by increasing R&D collaborations among various private & public organizations to promote technical advancements in disease progression and product development activities. The factors that play an important role in the growth of research antibodies market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, increasing funding for proteomics research & drug discovery, growing R&D activities & expenditure in the life science industry, increasing demand for personalized medicine & protein therapeutics, technological advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing prevalence of breast cancer and rising need for personalized medicine is stirring up the demand for advanced techniques, which is creating ample growth of the market.

The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others.

Technology Outlook:

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunoprecipitation

ELISA

Application Outlook:

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Oncology

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

End-use Outlook:

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Regional Outlook:

North America held largest market share in 2016 due to presence of many biopharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturers and academic institutes coupled with huge economic development. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in the forthcoming years. The growing population, booming healthcare industry, increasing innovation in antibody production and improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with regulatory policies implemented by public healthcare organizations to enhance safety are major factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

