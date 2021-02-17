‘Clerks,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Added To Wizard World Virtual Experiences

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ — Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the addition of three new events representing hugely popular franchises to its Wizard World Virtual Experiences (www.wizardworld.com) lineup this month. Since last March, Wizard World has conducted nearly 200 free Q&As with celebrities, artists, authors and more, as well as paid live video chats, virtual photo ops, autographs and recorded video messages.

First up this Saturday it’s four of the stars of the 1994 cult classic Clerks, as Brian O’Halloran (“Dante Hicks), Jeff Anderson (“Randal Graves”), Marilyn Ghigliotti (“Veronica”) and Scott Schiaffo (“Chewlies Rep”) ring it up at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. That’s followed at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT by a special presentation by Immortal Studios entitled Awakening Martial Heroes: Champion Martial Artists in Entertainment with choreographer and instructor Philip Sahagan, actor and producer Sarah Chang, director Vincent Soberano and actress and stuntwoman Megan Lee. Details at https://www.immortal-studios.com/mae.

Then next Sunday, February 28, four standouts from “The Walking Dead” series return to Wizard World, with Chandler Riggs (“Carl Grimes”), David Morrissey (“The Governor”), Lew Temple (“Axel”) and Vincent Ward (“Oscar”) beginning their free panel at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Viewers have also enjoyed “Rewatch Wednesdays,” when Wizard World replays highlights of the previous weekend’s panels with commentary from staff and fan experts. This week, fans can relive the Hatchet, Candyman and Legally Blonde panels from last weekend.

During each session, the celebrities will participate in a FREE live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos, virtual photo ops and autographs, customarily one week later. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworld.com.

As part of the events, fans across the globe can:

Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)

Pose for a paid “virtual photo op” with select celebrities

Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired

Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo

Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.

Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Saturday, February 20, “Clerks,” Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Scott Schiaffo · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 20, “The Immortal Hour presents Awakening Martial Heroes: Champion Martial Artists in Entertainment,” Philip Sahagan, Sarah Chang, Vincent Soberano, Megan Lee · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 28, “The Walking Dead,” Chandler Riggs, David Morrissey, Lew Temple, Vincent Ward · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Brands owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s (NASDAQ:CIDM) CONtv.