Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Worth $695.7 million – Industry Segments, Growth Drivers and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories and the increasing number of legal cases around cancer misdiagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Also, the integration of laboratory information systems with track and trace pathology systems is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for leading players operating in the anatomic pathology market in the coming years.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period to reach $695.7 million.

Objectives of the Study;

# To define, describe, and forecast the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market on the basis of product, technology, application, end user, and region

# To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

# To analyze the micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

# To forecast the size of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market with respect to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Major Anatomic Pathology Market Growth Drivers:

# Increasing Volume of Diagnostic Tests Performed in Anatomic Pathology Laboratories

# Increasing Number of Legal Cases Around Cancer Misdiagnosis

# Increasing Consolidation Among Anatomic Pathology Laboratories

# Increasing Adoption of Automated Systems to Enhance Laboratory Efficiency

# Integration of Laboratory Information Systems With Track and Trace Pathology Systems

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=124099392

Based on product,

Segmented into software, hardware, and consumables. In 2018, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. This can majorly be attributed to the growing need to automate the sample labeling process for reducing manual errors, increasing focus on improving the efficiency of anatomic laboratories, growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS, and the increasing workload in anatomic pathology laboratories.

On the basis of technology,

The anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented into barcode and RFID. In 2018, the barcode segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market majorly due to the higher adoption of barcode systems among end users owing to their lower cost (as compared to RFID).

Based on application,

Segmented into slide tracking, tissue cassettes and blocks tracking, and specimen tracking. The slide tracking segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the implementation of tracking systems for reducing specimen identification errors and increasing workflow efficiency in anatomic pathology laboratories.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124099392

Geographical Scenario:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, growing demand for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the strong presence of leading market players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the track and trace solutions market.

Global Leaders:

The key players operating in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), General Data Healthcare (US), Ventana Medical Systems (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Primera Technology (US), Cerebrum Corporation (US), AP Easy Software Solutions (US), and LigoLab (US).