Body Cream Jars Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

Body Cream Jars: Overview

The market for cosmetic packaging has witnessed substantial progression in the recent years, owing to the steady growth in the cosmetics sector. Various cosmetic packaging products such as bottles, pouches, tubes and jars are gaining consumer attention in the market. A body cream is typically an even mixture of water & oil, which makes it thicker/viscos. Body creams are usually sold in jar containers and these body cream jars usually have a double-wall vacuum design, which limits the effect of external atmosphere on the water stored inside. The vacuumed wall in body cream jars creates a buffer, which insulates the internal and external environment, keeping the body cream temperature unaffected. Cosmetic body cream jars are made of materials such as plastic, metal and glass. The global market for body cream jars is expected to grow, owing to the growth in demand for pharmaceutical or dermatology cream formulations in retaining a fresh & attractive skin appearance on the backdrop of growing pollution, dust and other environmental conditions. Body cream jars play a key role in achieving high product safety and thereby, largely contribute towards the sales of body creams & lotions.

Body Cream Jars Market: Dynamics

The cosmetic packaging market is moderately consolidated and an exceedingly competitive market; hence, is likely to propel intense growth in the body cream jars market. The key factor pegged to drive the body cream jars market is the mounting awareness among cosmetic brand manufacturers towards designing eye-catching cosmetic jars, which further influences the buying decision of consumers. Moreover, growing focus among body cream/lotion manufacturers regarding materials that are reusable & environment-friendly is driving the shift from traditional plastic jars to body cream jars made of metal and glass. All these factors are expected to add to the growth of the body cream jars market over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in the design & creation of body cream jars will create numerous opportunities for cosmetic manufacturers across the globe.

Body Cream Jars Market: Regional Outlook

European countries such as Italy, France and the U.K. are expected to lead the global body cream jars market, due to the presence of well-established cosmetics industries in these regions. The Asia Pacific body cream jars market is projected to observer a sharp rate of growth with mounting awareness among body cream/body lotion manufacturers regarding the benefits of body cream jars as the cosmetics industry is not yet conventional in countries such as India. Overall, the global body cream jars market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Body Cream Jars Market: Segmentation

Globally, the body cream jars market can be segmented on the basis of jar capacity, material type and closure type.

On the basis of jar capacity, the global body cream jars market has been segmented as,

Body cream jars capacity below 50 ml

Body cream jars capacity ranging between 50 ml – 100 ml

Body cream jars capacity ranging between 100 ml – 150 ml

Body cream jars capacity ranging between 150 ml – 200 ml

Body cream jars capacity more than 200 ml

On the basis of material type, the global body cream jars market has been segmented as,

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Others (wood, etc.)

On the basis of closure type, the global body cream jars market has been segmented as,

Flat caps

Screw caps

Others (stoppers, etc.)

Global Body Cream Jars Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the global body cream jars market include,

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

IntraPac International Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

RPC Group Plc

Albea S.A.

HCP Packaging

Quadpack Industries

