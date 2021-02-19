Generative Design Software Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2018 – 2028

Generative Design Software Market – Introduction

There has been a surging demand for novel design software to fuel innovation in the product development process in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, etc., which has resulted in the sales of generative design software.

With the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the generative design software have been gaining popularity among numerous architects, designers, and engineers, owing to its nascent competency to offer a wide range of combinations based on the parameters set according to the requirement.

The software managers can filter through the designs and select the most feasible solution, which has in turn helped in the efficient time management during the production process. A host of these factors are expected to drive promising growth prospects for the generative design software market, which surpassed a value of US$ 110 Mn in 2018 and continues to grow at a steady pace.

Generative Design Software Market – Segmentation

The generative design software market can be classified on the basis of:

Component

Application

Deployment Model

Industry Vertical

Region

Generative Design Software Market Segmentation – By Component

Depending on the component type, the generative design software market can be bifurcated into:

Software

Services

Design and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Generative Design Software Market Segmentation – By Deployment Model

Based on the deployment model, the generative design software market can be classified into:

On Premises

Cloud

Generative Design Software Market Segmentation – By Application

On the basis of the application, the generative design software market can be fragmented into:

Product Design and Development

Cost Optimization

Others

Generative Design Software Market Segmentation – By Industry Vertical

Depending on the industry vertical, the generative design software market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Building

Architecture and Construction

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the generative design software market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

