Leukocytapheresis Device Market Report -2028 Share With Top Companies Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., JIMRO Co. Ltd.

Leukocytapheresis device is used in a nonsurgical treatment to reduce the quantity of white blood cells in the bloodstream. It may be indicated in patients with leukostasis which is resulted from microvascular obstruction by the white blood cells and may lead to hemorrhage in various tissues and organs. Leukocytapheresis device is increasingly adopted in the treatment for leukostasis to quickly reduce the white blood cell count. Additionally, the leukocytapheresis device is used to reverse the symptoms of severe inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease caused by the release of inflammatory leukocytes. These key factors have led to the development of leukocytapheresis device market.

Adacolumn and Cellsorba are two product types identified in the leukocytapheresis device market. Greater clinical efficacy of these products compared to conventional therapies is likely to increase the demand for leukocytapheresis devices. Growing number of patient pool suffering from Crohn’s disease is along with high adoption rate of advanced treatments, especially in the developed nations will possibly fuel growth of the leukocytapheresis device market. Various initiatives taken by the government and private companies for the development of advanced medical devices and for the delivery of effective treatment have been envisaged to shape the future of leukocytapheresis device market.

Leukocytapheresis, also known as white blood cells removal is therapy to reduce the number of white blood cells in the bloodstream. White Blood Cells (leukocytes) are the part of immune system. They help the body to fight infections. There are three types of leukocytes which are involved in the inflammation of bowels. They are granulocytes, monocytes, and lymphocytes. It was found that inflammatory bowel disease is caused by the release of various cytokines from white blood cells, resulting in inflammation of the bowel. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are the most chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. Leukocytapheresis is a method helps at ameliorating symptoms in patients with severe inflammatory bowel disease. In leukocytapheresis therapy, the leukocytes involved in inflammation are removed from the blood using extracorporeal treatment unit. During therapy, blood is pumped from the vein of arm or leg through leukocyte removal filter and leukocyte-reduced blood is returned in the body through opposite vein. Leukocytapheresis aims to reduce the number of leukocytes that are involved in inflammation to dampen the inflammatory reaction. According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 1.6 million Americans are affected yearly with inflammatory bowel disease.

Leukocytapheresis Device Market: Drivers & Restraints

Conventional therapy to treat inflammatory bowel diseases such as pharmacotherapy involves substantial adverse effects and the chance of recurrence is more. Leukocytapheresis therapy overcomes such problem which drives the market of leukocytapheresis devices. Increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases is the prominent factor responsible for the growth of leukocytapheresis devices market. Leukocytapheresis therapy mainly involves adult patients therefore growing elderly population responsible for the robust the growth of leukocytapheresis devices market. Leukocytapheresis therapy is more expensive than conventional therapy which degrades the leukocytapheresis devices market growth over forecast period. Furthermore, lack of awareness among patients in the under developing economies may deter the growth of leukocytapheresis devices market.

Leukocytapheresis Device Market: Segmentation

The global Leukocytapheresis devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, leukocytopheresis devices market is segmented into: Adacolumn Cellsorba

Based on end user, Leukocytapheresis devices market is segmented into: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Leukocytapheresis Device Market: Overview

Excellent clinical efficacy of Cellsorba and Adacolumn increases the growth of leukocytapheresis devices market in Japan and other regions. The effectiveness and safety of leukocytapheresis therapy over conventional therapy increases the leukocytapheresis devices market growth in the overall forecast period. Leukocytapheresis therapy has adverse side effects, simple extracorporeal procedure, requires approximately lesser time compared to conventional therapy. The above all factors increases the wide adoption of leukocytapheresis therapy worldwide and hence increases the overall market growth. Favorable reimbursement policies allows the growth of leukocytapheresis devices market in low economic regions.

Leukocytapheresis Device Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, global leukocytapheresis devices market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, Japan is the leading market of leukocytapheresis devices because of leading manufacturers in this region. This is followed by North America due to higher adoption among the patients and technological advancement. Moreover, increase in geriatric population also increase the market growth in this region. Europe held the third position in leukocytapheresis devices market due to increase in healthcare expenditure per capita. Asia Pacific region has been expecting the growth in near future due to increase in the patient’s pool. Middle East Asia and Africa show the delayed growth due lack of awareness in these region hinders the growth of leukocytapheresis devices market.

Leukocytapheresis Device Market: Key Players

Some of the key players involve in the leukocytapheresis devices market includes: Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., JIMRO Co. Ltd. are some of the leading manufacturers of leukocytapheresis devices.

