Gamma butyrolactone (GBL) Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

Gamma butyrolactone (GBL) is a colorless, oily and transparent hygroscopic liquid with ketone like odor. Gamma butyrolactone (GBL) is a fine chemical intermediate that is used in manufacturing of various chemical compounds. It is used as an anesthetic & pacifier and for synthesis of Interferon and Ciprofloxacin in the pharmaceutical industry. Gamma butyrolactone (GBL) is also widely used in agricultural and forestry fields apart from being used for manufacturing capacitors, batteries (electrolytic solution) and photographic films.

Gamma butyrolactone (GBL) also acts as an antioxidant, plasticizer, extracting agent, dispersing agent, absorbent and coagulating agent. China is the leading producer of gamma butyrolactone (GBL) and accounts for over 60% of the global production.

Gamma butyrolactone (GBL) Market: Segments

On the basis of purity, the gamma butyrolactone (GBL) can be segmented as:

Industrial Class (5 wt. %)

Common Class (8 wt. %)

Electric Capacitance Class (9 wt. %)

On the basis of applications, the gamma butyrolactone (GBL) market can be segmented into:

Agrochemical industry

Electrical industry

Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Petroleum industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, the gamma butyrolactone (GBL) market can be classified into:

North America

East Asia

South East Asia

Europe

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Gamma butyrolactone (GBL): Regional Outlook

China being the leading producer of gamma butyrolactone (GBL) virtually controls its pricing globally. North America and Europe consumes around 20%-25% of the global supply.

Asia Pacific consumes around 65% of global gamma butyrolactone (GBL) produced. As there are regulations on production and consumption of gamma butyrolactone (GBL) in North America and European region, the production is likely to increase at a steady rate.

Key Players

There are many key players in the market. Some of them are BASF, Boai NKY, Realsun Chemical, Changxin Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Ruian Chemical, Ashland, LyondellBasell, Puyang Guangming Chemicals, Binzhou Yuneng Chemical, Lutianhua Group, Xuchang Ruida Biology Technology, Jinlong Chemical, Dairen Chemical and others.

