Microwaveable Carton Market 2018| Industry Outlook and Future Forecast Report Till 2028

Improvements in packaging and growing inclination towards the consumption of on-the-go food & beverages in developed countries are driving the growth of the global microwaveable carton market. Some frozen foods, such as frozen pizza, nuggets, french fries, etc., that use microwaveable cartons for cooking have witnessed rapid growth in the recent past, thereby leading to the growth of the microwaveable carton market during recent years. In addition, microwaveable cartons are specialty niche products in the broader folding cartons market. Microwaveable cartons contain susceptors which have interior layers of aluminum foil and metallized polyester film. Furthermore, microwaveable susceptors in microwaveable carton are used for several types of microwaveable foods / drinks and aid in frying and to stop the appearance of sogginess or dryness in bread – based products. Microwaveable cartons also add to the visual appeal of frozen foods, which allows manufacturers to create a unique brand identity. All these aspects are anticipated to drive the microwaveable carton market during the forecast period.

Global Microwaveable Carton Market – Dynamics

Growing number of single person households across the globe and changing lifestyles and improved living standards are anticipated to increase the demand for microwaveable cartons during the forecast period. In addition, rise in customer spending on ready-to-eat foods due to increasing urbanization and growth in purchasing power are expected to further lead to significant growth of the microwaveable carton market over the forecast period. Shifting consumer preference from carbonated soft drinks to health drinks is prompting manufacturers to develop and offer healthy breakfast alternatives to consumers, which in turn, is expected to give a boost to the microwaveable carton market. Furthermore, increasing expenditure on ready-to-eat meals is propelling the expansion of the global microwaveable carton market. However, in developing regions, awareness among consumers regarding food items, such as breakfast cereals and beverages is comparatively low and thus, people still prefer traditional breakfast options and drinks. This may hamper the market of microwaveable cartons.

The global microwaveable carton market is segmented by material type, layer type and end use application.

On the basis of material type, the global microwaveable carton market is segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others

Paper Bleached Paperboard Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

Aluminum

On the basis of layer type, the global microwaveable carton market is segmented into:

3 Layers

4 Layers

6 Layers

More than 6 Layers

On the basis of end use application, the global microwaveable carton market is segmented into:

Fresh Food

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Frozen Food Pizza Pasta Burgers Others

Dairy Beverages

Porridge Oats

Shelf – Stable Meals

Others

Microwaveable cartons are mainly used for packaging of frozen foods and dairy beverages for defrosting of food in a microwave oven without taking out the packed food/beverages. Microwaveable cartons protect the carton from oxygen ingress and protect flavor migration of the beverages stored in it.

Global Microwaveable Carton Market – Regional Overview

The microwaveable carton market in North America region is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The Europe and Asia pacific microwaveable carton markets are expected to follow the North America microwaveable carton market and are also estimated to register significant growth due to the growing trend of on-the-go food and beverages in these regions. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa microwaveable carton market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period. Overall, the global microwaveable market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Global Microwaveable Carton Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the microwaveable carton market are SIG Combibloc Group AG; Sirane Limited; Inline Packaging, LLC; Huhtamaki Oyj; Colpac Limited; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; and Clear Lam Packaging, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

