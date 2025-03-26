GD Supplies Starts Selling Aleo Miners in Canada

Ontario, Canada, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — GD Supplies is a well-known distributor in the crypto mining field. Recently, the company started selling its Aleo miners in Canada to assist Canadian mining professionals in getting dedicated hardware. They have a strong team of distributors that use the fastest and most efficient way to deliver your Aleo miner directly to your home or delivery address. The company offers strong and affordable products to support its customers.

Aleo is one of the latest coins in the crypto-mining world. The simplicity and security of this currency make it one of the fastest-recognizing coins. As people in Canada are looking for ways to mine it, GD Supplies comes into the picture to show their professionalism in their role. The company has launched a series of dedicated hardware used to mine Aleo cryptocurrency. The powerful presence in the local and global markets of the company allows them to provide you with custom mining machines. Their strong distribution network makes the entire process secure and transparent for their customers.

One of the significant qualities of the company is that it ensures quality and high performance in its hardware. Their team takes all the machines through in-depth evaluation, performance testing, quality testing, and environmental testing. After all these steps, they launch their crypto mining hardware on the front line to sell their products directly to mining professionals.

In this announcement, the CEO of the company says, “We believe great products solve genuine problems, and today, we are excited to introduce a significant change in the crypto mining market of Canada. Our power Aloe mining machine is available now. The people who are longing for this can place an order and get their products within a few days. The top models that we are serving are armed with top features and functionalities to make your mining incredible and profitable for you.”

Next, he adds, “At GD Supplies, we distribute our products with the help of a strong logistics network. We have established ourselves in the local and global markets. We are a trusted and leading ASIC miner company where you can get powerful crypto mining machines. By launching our top models of Aleo, including the Goldshell AE Box and Iceriver ALEO AE0 miner, we just empower mining enthusiasts with powerful tools so that they can make their mining easy and efficient. Now, we are excited to see the response from individuals and industries in getting our new Aleo miners. With our dedicated Aleo miners, we are not just launching a product—we are shaping the future. Thank you for being a part of this journey!”

The Best Aleo Miner that GD Supplies Offers

GD Supplies is a leading distributor of ASIC miners today. The company stays updated with the crypto mining industry and provides the latest hardware before others. Talking about the best Aleo miner, currently, they are providing two models of hardware that we mention below:

Goldshell AE Box Mining Machine

Goldshell AE Box mining machine is made to mine Aleo. This ASIC miner is packed with a maximum hash rate of 37 Mh/s and power consumption of 360 W. That makes it capable of giving an energy efficiency of 9.93 j/Mh. If you are planning to use it for medium-sized mining operations, then it is the best-served mining solution for you. You can expect a low noise level with this machine, as it comes with only a 45 dB noise level that helps you to choose an environmentally friendly mining solution.

Iceriver AE0 Miner

IceRiver AE0 miner is another launched Aleo mining hardware. It comes with a hash rate of 50 Mh/s and a power consumption of 100W. This miner runs on the zkSNARK algorithm, which makes it a specialized solution. It is easy to use, making it a reliable Aleo miner for people who want to use it for medium-sized mining operations. The IceRiver AE0 miner has a very lightweight design, only 2500 g. That means you can easily keep it in a smaller space with no need for professional help.

About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is the most trusted ASIC miner distributor in the world. They provide our collection of mining solutions to different parts of the world. Our strong marketing presence helps us to provide mining machines coming from top brands. They have ASIC miners, including the Goldshell AE Box Mining Machine, Bitmain Antminer D7 (1286Gh), Goldshell KD6 Kadena Miner, Iceriver AE0 Miner, Goldshell KD5 Kadena Miner, Canaan AvalonMiner 1246, MicroBT WhatsMiner M30S++, Innosilicon A10 Pro+, Ebang EBIT E11++, iPollo G1, Jasminer X4, StrongU STU-U6, and many others. Their solution will help you to mine coins like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Aleo, Solana, and many others. Whether you are a novice user or an experienced one, getting their support will help you to choose the right hardware for you.