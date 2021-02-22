Automotive Power Liftgate Market Future Growth Analysis, Demand and Supply Analysis Profiles | Strattec Security Corporation Stabilus GmbH Power-Packer Corporation Mitsuba Corporation

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive power liftgate is a back-door system and the user of the vehicle controls the lift gate/tailgate opening and closing with the press of a key located on the dashboard or handheld remote. Automotive power liftgates offer intelligent anti-trap and height memory function, among other functions. The automotive power liftgate is a hand-free system and can also be operated remotely. In automobiles, doors are quite different in design from one manufacturer to the next and even from one car model to another; however, the mechanism of the automotive power liftgate remains the same. Automotive power liftgates have good anti-corrosion properties, which in turn ensures the long life and proper working of back doors.

Nowadays, all prominent automobile manufacturers are adapting this technology in their vehicles to enhance comfort for passengers. The power liftgate system consists of a power liftgate drive, deck lid cable drive, capacitive sensor system for hands-free opening & closing, and a lift gate latch with a power cinching unit. Some commercial vehicles have back door frames that have power liftgates to ease the opening & closing of back doors. The growth of the automotive power liftgate market is gaining pace with the arrival of new technologies and innovations.

Automotive Power Liftgate Market: Dynamics

With continuous growth in the automobile sector, the automotive power lift gate market is also pegged to register significant growth globally. Upcoming technologies and innovations in the automotive industry such as a hand-free system for the opening and closing of back doors, will drive the automotive power lift gate market. Moreover, some insurance companies offer insurance premium discount for vehicles equipped with advanced technologies. This factor is anticipated to propel the growth of the automotive power liftgate market.

Manufacturers face several challenges, owing to the presence of numerous competitors in the automotive sector. This competition further intensifies with new ideas that lead to innovative product launches. Additionally, the initial cost of these system is also high, which increases the cost of the vehicle, which can hamper the growth of the automotive power liftgate market.

In the coming years, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are aiming to provide advanced technology systems in vehicles, which is a prominent driver for the automotive power liftgate market. Moreover, OEMs are also focusing on forging long-term alliances with automobile manufacturers in order to enhance the quality of the material used and to design unique systems. This factor is expected to drive the automotive power liftgate market in the coming years.

Automotive Power Liftgate Market: Segmentation

The automotive power liftgate market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type and sales channel.

By vehicle type, the automotive power liftgate market can be segmented into: SUV Sedan Other

By sales channel, the automotive power liftgate market can be segmented into: Aftermarket Original Equipment Manufacturers



Automotive Power Liftgate Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a considerable share throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing disposable income of the middle class population in the region along with high living standards and increasing automobile sales. These factors are estimated to boost the demand for automotive power liftgates in the coming years. Europe also holds a prominent share of the automotive power liftgate market due to the large number of automobile manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate the automotive power liftgate market, owing to the increasing demand for luxury vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are projected to witness a surge in the demand for automobiles, owing to increasing urbanization and economic growth, which in turn will accelerate the growth of the automotive power liftgate market during the forecast period.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive power liftgate market identified across the value chain include,

Strattec Security Corporation

Stabilus GmbH

Power-Packer Corporation

Mitsuba Corporation

Magna International

Johnson Electric

Igarashi Electric Works

HUF Group

HI-LEX

Brose Fahrzeugteile

Autoease Technology

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

