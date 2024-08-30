Clinical Trial Supplies Market Segmentation, Insights and Projections

Clinical Trial Supplies Industry Overview

The global clinical trial supplies market size was estimated at USD 2.58 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. Globalization, and rise in the number of biologics & biosimilar drugs in clinical trials are among the major factors expected to drive the market growth. Rapid adoption of a supply chain management system to surmount R&D expenditure pressure and increase operational efficiency, as clinical trial supplies account for a large share of the total R&D expenditure of biopharmaceutical companies, is anticipated to propel market growth in near future. There has been a significant rise in biologics and temperature-sensitive drugs in clinical trials.

Most clinical trials are currently being conducted in developing economies. The increasing cost of clinical trials and complications in the recruitment of patients have encouraged biopharmaceutical companies to outsource clinical trials to regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. Disease variation in developing economies further aids biopharmaceutical companies in performing clinical trials on rare diseases. Some regions, such as Asia Pacific, also provide greater economic benefits to biopharmaceutical companies, as governments in Singapore and China allocate funds to promote biomedical research. In Latin America, patient recruitment is easy due to reduced language barriers, which can help obtain informed consent easily, resulting in a faster clinical trial process.

There has been a significant investment in supply chain management software by clinical trial supply providers. Growing complexity in clinical trials and increased competition among market players are factors responsible for adopting new technologies in supply chain management. The need for software for inventory management, supply chain planning, and ancillary supply chain management is expected to grow, owing to industry players’ increasing adoption of new technologies. For instance, in pharmaceutical manufacturing, the application of digital twin technology facilitates the expedited development of drugs, which is achieved by using real-world data to generate simulations within a laboratory setting, enabling scientists to anticipate responses to biological processes under specific circumstances.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial supplies market based on clinical phase, product/service, end-use, therapeutic use, and region:

Clinical Trial Supplies Clinical Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Others

Clinical Trial Supplies Product/Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Manufacturing

• Storage & distribution

o Cold chain based

o Non-cold chain based

• Supply chain management

Clinical Trial Supplies End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biologics

• Medical device

• Others

Clinical Trial Supplies Therapeutic Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Oncology

• CNS

• Cardiovascular

• Infectious disease

• Metabolic disorders

• Others

Clinical Trial Supplies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Almac Group

• Biocair

• Catalent Inc.

• KLIFO

• Movianto

• PCI Pharma Services

• Sharp Services, LLC

• Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

• Marken

• PAREXEL International Corporation

Recent Developments

• In February 2023, Catalent completed a USD 2.2 million expansion of its clinical supply facility in Singapore. This expansion has enlarged the site’s footprint to 31,000 square feet, providing room for installing 35 new freezers dedicated to ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage.

• In January 2023, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Thermo Fisher Scientific entered into a partnership to manufacture a high concentration formulation of Eblasakimab for upcoming studies. Thermo Fisher Scientific will contribute its expertise in biologic manufacturing and scale-up capacity to oversee a clinical supply of Eblasakimab for the anticipated Phase 3 studies.

• In July 2023, Almac Sciences announced the opening of a custom-built GMP warehouse and dispatch hub at Almac Group’s global headquarters in Craigavon, UK. The facility will support all the manufacturing and lab activities of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients from development to their commercialization.