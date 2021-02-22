Automatic Train Protection Signaling Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The automatic train protection signaling system is used to indicate a warning signal, when the train is running above the predefined speed that may cause derailment or a collision. The automatic train protection signaling system is installed in the train cockpit so that train pilot and co-pilot could see and hear cautionary signals. Automatic train protection system signaling system includes processors, software, operator displays, antennas, firmware and others components. Automatic train protection signaling system is works as on board train equipment in which antennas and data radio are play crucial role due to its outstanding features such as signal capturing capacity of radio and transmitting capacity of antenna. In automatic train protection signaling system, a unit is also installed under the train chassis which can detect the rail warning system and this transfers signal to the screen installed at the dashboard of the train. In automatic train protection signaling system, the actual speed of train is always compared to authorized speed. If train’s speed is higher than the permitted speed than these devices transmit signal to the screen and automatically transmit signal to the braking system in order to stop the train. These signal is quickly transmitted to braking system for stop the train. Few decade ago, manual train protection signaling system was used to stop or control the train which might had higher chance of accident owing to lack of accuracy. Therefore, railway ministry is installing admonitory devices for reducing the chances of accident and increasing passenger safety. Moreover, U.S. railway ministry has mandated to install automatic train protection signaling system in all types of train for intending to fill the gap between advance technology and conventional technology for train.

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Dynamics

Increasing automation in train, metro and others is projected to drive the global automatic train protection signaling market over the forecast period. European railway ministry has mandated some regulations pertaining to train speed such as ERTMS/ETCS level 2 which will always cross verify the actual train speed and maximum permissible speed of train. This system is directly connected to the on board system and ground system devices. Furthermore, increasing self-governing technology in metro train is also anticipated to foster the global automatic train protection signaling market over the slated time period. Factors such as train detection, train separation, route interlocking and over speed protection are estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the global automatic train protection signaling market by the end of 2028.

Chinese suppliers are winning projects outside of China, while small scale players are vying for pieces of each rail transport project. This is projected to create competitive environment for the global player in respective, the sales of automatic train protection signaling.

The use of computer based railway control systems is nowadays pervasive, as it has been demonstrated to be the most operative, if not the only realistic way to follow such hard requirements. Moreover, increasing regulation of rail signaling solution is one of the prominent trends in the global automatic train protection signaling market. Standardization permits suppliers to improve core, regulation-based universal structural design that both empower the interoperability needed to meet native safety necessities and provide a collective, unswerving platform for building local solutions related to passenger safety.

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Segmentation

The global Automatic Train Protection Signaling market can be segmented on the basis of Train Type:

High Speed Train

Passenger Train

Freight Train

Metro Train

Others

The global Automatic Train Protection Signaling market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is projected to dominate in the global automatic train protection signaling market owing to massive fleet of rolling stock. China is projected to be the second largest market for the automatic train protection signaling market due to increasing upcoming high speed railway projects. North America is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate owing to sprawling of metro line across the region which will boost the sales of automatic train protection signaling over the foreseeable time period. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is focusing on expansion of rail lines in the Sonoma-Marin Area. For this project, FTA (Freight Transport Association) provided a US$ 22.5 Mn fund to the rail ministry. China is projected to create a lucrative opportunity for the automatic train protection signaling market due to a Chinese company signing two rail projects with Brazil, to build two big-ticket railway-related infrastructure projects in eastern Brazil’s Bahia state. The projects values are US$ 2 Bn and US$ 600 Mn. Additionally, in China, the government is focusing on the electrification of trail tracks for the expansion of high speed trains and ultra-high speed trains. These projects are also anticipated to create an opportunity for the market during the forecast period. In India, railway ministry has announced to increase the train’s speed for intending to reduce the travelling time. Henceforth, the leading player is focusing the country for sales of automatic train protection signaling system. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow with sluggish growth rate owing to the fact that there is no manufacturing facility pertaining to rolling stock.

Automatic Train Protection Signaling Market: Key Participant

Leading players for the global Automatic Train Protection Signalling Market are following:

Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Ansaldo STS

Bombardier Transportation

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

RailCorp

GL Communication Inc.

Wabtec Corporation

SENER group

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd.

