Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2025 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a Fact.MR study, global sales of electric vehicle batteries surpassed a valuation of US$ 90,700 million in 2018, and are anticipated to register a Y-o-Y growth of approximately 14% in 2019. Growing popularity and demand for electric vehicles (EVs), owing to increasing efforts to reduce emissions and ease pollution, continue to impact the sales of electric vehicle batteries. The study analyzes the market in detail, and offers analysis of key macroeconomic and industry-specific factors influencing the growth of electric vehicle battery market.

The study finds that governments in various regions across the globe are pushing the adoption of EVs that will contribute to an effective reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases. This, coupled with growing consumer concerns regarding negative impact of climate change and alarming rise in pollution levels has influenced growth in EV production, subsequently boosting the sales of electric vehicle batteries. Additionally, around 20 major cities worldwide have announced the plans to ban gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 or sooner, providing potential growth prospects of the electric vehicle battery market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3587

According to the study, although EVs continue to gain popularity for their lower running cost, increased interior space, and unique exterior styling, many customers still express concerns over their cost premium and lack of charging infrastructure. This has led to introduction of new battery cells and reduction of battery pack mass, resulting in improvements in energy density, charge discharge, and thermal performance. Further, advances in battery management systems have contributed towards extending battery life, vehicle range as well as safety. Prospects of the electric vehicle battery market will be promising, as cell manufacturers are also directing their focus towards innovative concepts such as solid state technology, lithium-air batteries, and alternative metal-ion chemistries.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3587

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Leads Gains in Electric Vehicle Battery Market

The study opines that APEJ will continue to be the leading market for electric vehicle batteries, with sales in 2018 closed in on revenues worth US$ 35,000 million. Global production of batteries for electric vehicles, especially passenger cars, remains concentrated in Asia, with China controlling over the raw materials such as lithium and cobalt needed to manufacture the batteries. In addition, according to the World Economic Forum and EV Volumes.com, China accounted for nearly 60% of the global electric vehicle sales and production in 2018. These factors along with strong automotive industry, improving economy, and rising disposable income in the region will continue to drive the APEJ electric vehicle battery market.

The study finds that parallel hybrid powertrains will contribute a relatively large sales of electric vehicle batteries, exceeding a valuation of US$ 64,800 million in 2018. Parallel hybrid powertrains or drivetrains are gaining increasing application in EVs or HEVs for their ability to deliver mechanical power from both electric motor and internal combustion engine simultaneously. In addition, HEVs with parallel hybrid powertrains make them more efficient for highway driving at higher and constant speed.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3587

With over 50% revenue share in 2018, passenger cars continue to account for highly significant sales of electric vehicle batteries, according to the study. New government initiatives such as financial incentives reducing the cost of buying EVs, low- and zero-emission vehicle mandates, tightened fuel-economy standards and regulation, and other are likely to influence the adoption of electric cars, which in turn will impact the sales of electric vehicle batteries for passenger cars.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates