Gluten Substitute Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Rising Incidences of Gluten Allergies Fuels the Gluten Substitute Market

Rising incidences of chronic diseases occurring due to lifestyle changes gives rise to the need for gluten substitute, thus bolstering the demand of gluten substitute. The increasing demand for gluten free products globally encourages the manufacturers to seek for the binding agents which can act as a gluten substitute, therefore, up surging the sales in the global gluten substitute market. The increasing demand for gluten-free products is due to the increasing number of people with gluten intolerance and celiac diseases, which in turn boosts the global market for gluten substitute.

Stringent Guidelines for Labelling Boosts the Gluten Substitute Market

Owing to the increasing trend of transparency and stringent guidelines for labelling in food & beverage industry manufacturers are shifting towards the usage of gluten substitute in various products. FAO is working in partnership with WHO and advices Codex Alimenturius Commission on the technical and regulatory aspects related to food labelling. Codex Committee on Food Labelling (CCFL) has set various standards which are to be used by various countries as guidance for food labelling. Due to the rising prevalence of diet-related diseases the consumers are becoming aware buyers and are likely to pay attention to the contents of the products which they consumer, thus boosting the market for gluten substitute. Moreover, increasing penetration of the end use industries across the globe also boosts the demand for global gluten substitute. Rising awareness among the consumers regarding the allergies related to various products influences the demand for gluten substitutes in the global market.

Shifting Consumer Preferences towards Organic Products Surges Gluten Substitute Market

The global market for gluten substitute can be segmented based on the type, nature, end use and geography. On the basis of the type, the global gluten substitute market can be segmented into xantham gum, guar gum, psyllium husks, chia seeds, and others. Based on the nature, the global gluten substitute market can be segmented into organic and conventional. Owing to the rising popularity of the organic products, consumers prefer to consume food & beverages made with organic ingredients, thus influencing the demand for gluten substitute in the food & beverage industry. On the basis of the end use, global market for gluten substitute can be broadly segmented into food & beverage, personal care, and others. The food & beverage use of gluten substitute can be further classified into bakery and confectionery, dairy industry, cereals, and others. Geographically, the global gluten substitute market can be segmented into seven regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Developing Regions to Experience Significant Growth in Gluten Substitute Market

The global market for gluten substitute is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of bakeries and confectioneries in the world. The increased consumption of baked products and strict government regulations for proper and transparent labels on food gives a push to the demand in gluten substitute market. Asia Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key manufacturers of gluten substitutes, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region, thus fueling the growth of the global gluten substitute market..

Product Innovations to Influence the Gluten Substitute Market Growth

Key players engaged in the gluten substitute market are focusing on product launches with enhanced properties, along with the binding benefits. For instance, ProBlend Ingredients Inc., has launched a product Rhino Wheat Gluten Replacer which is specifically designed enzyme blend as a replacement to the vital wheat gluten in dough. Such innovations are anticipated to have a positive influence on the global market. Key manufacturers involved in the global gluten substitute market are Danisco, Cargill, ADM, DSM, CP Kelco, DowDuPont, Fufeng Group Company Ltd., Deosen Biochemical Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Pfizer Inc, Jungbunzlauer, Solvay, among others.

