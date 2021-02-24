Industrial Control Transformer Market Coming up Trends and Active Company Revenue Forecast through 2018 to 2023

IL, USA, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Industrial Control Transformer Market by Phase (Single and Three), Power Rating (25–500 VA, 500–1,000 VA, 1,000–1,500 VA, and > 1,500 VA), End-User (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal & Mining), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The industrial control transformer market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 809.2 Million in 2018 to USD 1,039.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.14%. The positive growth rate of this market can be attributed to increased usage of industrial control transformers across major industries, booming power sector and augmented power generation capacities worldwide, and need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spikes.

Browse 62 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 127 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Control Transformer Market – Global Forecast to 2023″‘

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96246259

The three-phase segment is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial control transformer market during the forecast period

Three-phase industrial control transformers are mostly used in heavy industrial applications as it can easily carry high power for the operations. Also, the three-phase power transmission requires less copper and aluminum, as compared to single-phase, to transfer a certain amount of power. It is the most economical way of power transmission. Therefore, three-phase industrial control transformer segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The above 1,500 VA power rating industrial control transformers are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Industrial control transformers installed in above 1,500 VA find application in oil & gas and power generation industries in various power equipment such as drafts fans, compressors pumps, and drillers. In oil & gas industries, this equipment works on critical load requirement and need to be regulated accurately because, in case of voltage inconsistencies, there is a substantial chance of explosions and is thus expected to drive the industrial control transformer market till the forecast period.

Ask FREE Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96246259

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the industrial control transformer market during the forecast period

In this report, the industrial control transformer market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of this market during the forecast period due to industrialization and infrastructural developments majorly in China and India.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the industrial control transformer market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider (France), GE (US), Hubbell (US), Emerson (US), and Rockwell (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com