In Vivo Toxicology Market Worth $6.14 Billion – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables (Animal models, Reagents & Kits)), Testing type (Chronic, Sub-chronic), Toxicity Endpoints (Immunotoxicity, Systemic, DART), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global In Vivo Toxicology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach to USD 6.14 Billion.

Major Growth Boosting Factors: Some key factors driving market growth are the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, mandatory government regulations for animal testing, innovations in animal models, and the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests. Factors such as increasing research in oncology and personalized medicine and the rising demand for humanized animal models are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.

Based on product,

Segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents & kits and animal models (including mice model, rat model, and other animal models). The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global In Vivo Toxicology Market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing R&D funding for the development of new transgenic animal models, advancements in the development of genetically modified animals, and increasing pharmaceutical research for developing new drug molecules.

Based on testing type;

Segmented into chronic, sub-chronic, sub-acute, and acute toxicology testing. The chronic toxicity testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global In Vivo Toxicology Market. Increasing research focused on drugs used for long-duration therapies such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives is driving the growth of the chronic toxicity testing market. However, the sub-acute toxicity testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

By toxicity endpoint,

Segmented into immunotoxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, developmental and reproductive toxicity (DART), and other toxicity endpoints (includes organ toxicity, endocrine disruptor toxicity, juvenile toxicity, phototoxicity, ocular toxicity, and skin irritation). The immunotoxicity segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017, followed by the systemic toxicity segment. The rising demand for the development of biologics and Biosimilars is driving the growth of the immunotoxicity segment.

Geographical Scenario:

North America is estimated to dominate the market, the highest market share in the market. The largest share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D activities, scientific developments in biotechnology, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and pre-clinical testing companies in the region. However, Latin America (LATAM) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the flourishing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in Brazil in turn propelling the drug development activities and increase in the number of CROs that offer cost-effective in vivo toxicology services are driving the growth of the global market in LATAM.

Global Leaders:



The major players in the global in vivo toxicology market include Thermo Fisher (US), Danaher (US), Charles River (US), Covance (LabCorp), and The Jackson Laboratory (US).