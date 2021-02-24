Wearable Sensors Market Strategic Initiatives, Top Players Financial Performance & Product Outlook

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wearable Sensors Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Wearable Sensors Market was valued at USD 149.3 million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period due to the increasing number of health and fitness monitoring applications. Wearable sensor is a high-tech device worn by individuals for recording information related to health and fitness.

Key Players:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc

Broadcom Limited

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense

Knowles Electronics

Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd

mCube

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The rise in adoption of the advanced monitoring systems across globe is predicted to boost wearable sensors industry in near future. The major factors that drive the wearable sensors market are rise in adoption of remote and home patient monitoring systems, developments in sensor technology and increased use of wearable sensors for new borns. Additionally, the growing use of smart electronic devices for consumers like smartphones, tablets, and laptops has streamlined the recording and gathering of information, since these devices can be easily paired. Moreover, the costly wearable sensors, privacy issues, and data integrity are expected to restrict the market growth. Nevertheless, the strict regulations regarding data storage is predicted to increase the acceptance of wearable devices in the society.

The rising chronic sickness, elderly population and higher penetration of smartphone technology are expected to offer growth opportunities in the wearable sensors industry. The growing health and fitness awareness, remote monitoring of patients, integrated with low costs in digital health are expected to affect the Market significantly. The software and technological upgradations like cloud networking has enabled development of wearable sensors with minute user involvement in the device monitoring. This simultaneously makes the procedure convenient, affordable and simpler to manage. This is projected to widen the scope and expand wearable sensors market in near future.

Type Outlook:

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Optical

Force & pressure

Inertial sensor

Temperature

Magnetometers

Medical based sensors

Device Outlook:

Smart Watch

Fitness band

Smart glasses

Smart fabric

Smart footwear

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the wearable sensors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The growing Research & Development in wearable sensors segment in terms of improved technologies, and the increasing demand for better lifestyle are the two essential factors that drive the Market in North America.

