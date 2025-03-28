WorkCongress 2025: The Definitive Global Summit and Work Expo

London, UK, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Virtual & Global

As artificial intelligence, automation, and evolving workforce dynamics reshape industries, WorkCongress 2025 stands as the premier global platform for dialogue, innovation, and transformation in the world of work. Taking place on May 1, 2025, this high-caliber, fully virtual event will unite world leaders, Fortune 500 executives, policymakers, labor experts, and technology pioneers to set the agenda for the future of employment.

Organized by No Worker Left Behind, this year’s theme, “Human Adaptability & Potential”, underscores the urgent need for organizations and individuals to thrive in an era of rapid change. With economic uncertainties, technological breakthroughs, and evolving workplace structures defining the global workforce, WorkCongress 2025 provides a critical forum for actionable solutions and strategic insights.

Key Features:

Visionary Keynotes & Leadership Panels – Hear from top executives, policymakers, and global thought leaders shaping the future of work.

The WorkExpo 2025 – A cutting-edge virtual exhibition featuring next-gen HR technologies, AI-powered hiring platforms, workforce upskilling solutions, and hybrid work innovations .

Live Product Showcases & Innovation Labs – Discover breakthrough AI-driven workforce solutions , automation tools, and strategies for productivity and employee engagement.

Future of Work Roundtables – Participate in high-impact discussions on labor policy, digital transformation, and reskilling initiatives .

Exclusive Networking Sessions – Engage with CEOs, investors, policymakers, and changemakers through AI-powered matchmaking.

“With AI, automation, and hybrid work models rapidly disrupting industries, WorkCongress 2025 is more than just a conversation—it’s a strategic platform to shape the workforce of tomorrow,” said Deeksha Joshi, organizer of WorkCongress 2025 and representative of No Worker Left Behind. “Our goal is to empower businesses, policymakers, and workers with the knowledge and tools to navigate this transformation successfully.”

Be Part of the Global Workforce Dialogue

Join a world-class lineup of speakers, innovators, and decision-makers at WorkCongress 2025. This must-attend event will provide the tools, strategies, and connections needed to thrive in the evolving world of work.

Reserve your spot today at www.workcongress.com.

About WorkCongress

WorkCongress is the premier global forum dedicated to exploring the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of work. Organized by No Worker Left Behind, it brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and workforce experts to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and build more resilient labor markets.