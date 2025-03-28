Future Electronics Congratulates Ailsa Quinn on her 15-year anniversary

Auckland, New Zealand, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is thrilled to celebrate the 15-year work anniversary of Ailsa Quinn, Branch Manager for New Zealand. Since joining Future Electronics in 2009 as a Technical Sales Engineer, Ailsa has demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a passion for growth, making her an invaluable asset to the company.

Over the years, Ailsa has risen through the ranks, earning promotions to Sales Manager in 2012 and Branch Manager in 2015. Under her leadership, the New Zealand branch has grown from a team of two to eight employees, with the demand creation (DC) percentage increasing significantly. Her achievements include being named Salesperson of the Year twice and completing the Management Course in Singapore, further solidifying her expertise and commitment to professional growth.

“It’s easy to thrive and come to work every day in a team that supports every part of you,” said Ailsa Quinn. “And it’s never boring!”

Ailsa’s contributions extend beyond her professional accomplishments. She has embraced challenges both in and out of the workplace, from becoming a cricket coach and winning Coach of the Year to completing an ultra-marathon and taking up surfing after the age of 50. Her dedication to her son Henry and her passion for learning—whether it’s French, wing foiling, or strength training—reflect her vibrant spirit and determination.

Stella Mavridis, Ailsa’s manager, praised her impact: “Reaching 15 years with Future Electronics is a remarkable milestone, and I couldn’t be more proud of Ailsa. Her leadership, expertise, and genuine care make a profound impact on everyone she works with. She is an invaluable asset to our NZ region and her team.”

Ailsa’s journey with Future Electronics began after six years as a customer, where her capabilities as a Component Engineer made her a natural fit for the Technical Sales Engineer role. Over the years, she has thrived with the support of her managers and colleagues, embodying the company’s values of teamwork and innovation.

Future Electronics congratulates Ailsa on this incredible milestone and looks forward to many more years of collaboration and success. For more information about careers at Future Electronics, visit the link below: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

