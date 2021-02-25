Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The Growth in Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the growing demand of personalized medicine, continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the increasing number of research activities involving humanized models. Increasing production of monoclonal antibodies and rising demand for humanized rat models are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Revenue Growth Opportunities:

The Humanized Mouse Model Market to reach $128.9 million, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The Humanized Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

# China’s Cyagen Biosciences Inc. is selling genetically modified mice for USD 17,000 a pair.

# In 2019, Taconic Biosciences launched TRUBIOME a genetically enginerred mice

# ARTE10 alzheimers disease mouse model

# In 2018, Charles River entered into a collaborative agreement with genOway inorder to access it customers with 2,000 ready-to-use knockout mouse models.

# In 2018, Taconic Biosciences and Cyagen Biosciences entered into a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, the two companies will combine resources to provide the global scientific community with access to premium custom model design and generation services

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131763955

By application,

The Humanized Mouse Model Market is categorized into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Of all these application segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market in 2017. The increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on Type;

The humanized mouse models market is categorized into genetic and cell-based humanized mouse models. The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period (2017–2022). The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of cell-based humanized mouse models.

The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is further categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models. In 2017, the CD34 models segment commanded the largest share of the cell-based humanized mouse models market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. CD34 mouse models are used as in vivo platforms for analyzing the safety and effectiveness of potential new drugs that can modulate the immune system. They are used for long-term studies in the fields of immuno-oncology, infectious disease, and graft versus host disease. Thus, the growing application areas of CD34 models are expected to trigger the demand for these models in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955

Geographical Scenario:

North America dominated the global humanized mouse models market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.

Global Leaders: The players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).